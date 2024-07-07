Hoping to finish the midfield rebuild that got underway last summer, Liverpool are now reportedly interested in signing a Brazil international who was just knocked out of the Copa America by Darwin Nunez's Uruguay side.

Liverpool transfer news

Although they're yet to make their first official move of the summer, the transfer rumours have been coming thick and fast regarding potential incomings at Liverpool. The likes of Anthony Gordon and Jeremie Frimpong have both been linked to Anfield, with the former even reportedly having his head turned by a dream Liverpool switch this summer as the Reds plot their move in the market.

Liverpool's transfer window will likely begin to take shape after Euro 2024 and the Copa America. As things stand, Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez are all still with their respective international teams. However, the same can't be said for Alisson Becker, whose Brazilian side were knocked out in the last eight by Nunez and Uruguay.

That exit has not simply handed the Reds the boost of an early return for their shot-stopper. Indeed, Brazil's failure potentially speeds up their move for a particular transfer target. According to TuttoJuve, Liverpool are now interested in signing Gleison Bremer from Juventus, who value the centre-back at a hefty €70m (£59m) this summer, with Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Manchester United also eyeing moves.

Bremer was among those left watching on from the bench as Brazil were knocked out of the Copa America by Uruguay and could now have an instant decision to make about his future at club level. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool would spend as much as £59m on one player this summer, but Bremer would certainly go a long way towards replacing the departed Joel Matip.

"Great" Bremer can replace Matip

After losing Matip on a free at the end of last season, Liverpool have been left with Virgil van Dijk, Jarrell Quansah, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate to call on at centre-back, with the injury histories of the later two an area of concern for the Reds that Bremer would instantly ease. Replacing Matip, the Brazilian also has enough quality to hand new manager Arne Slot the perfect selection headache if he completes a move this summer.

League stats P90 23/24 (via FBref) Gleison Bremer Joel Matip Progressive carries 0.19 0.92 Progressive passes 3.34 3.91 Interceptions 1.11 1..03 Tackles Won 1.17 0.69

Whilst Matip will take some replacing on the ball, Bremer is more than capable when it comes to defensive duties, and earned the praise of Juventus legend Sergio Brio last season as a result.

Brio said via JuveFC: "Juve’s strong point is definitely the defence. They concede few goals and are showing great solidity. I really like Bremer. He’s an exceptional player with great timing and positioning on the pitch. The Brazilian is the best defender in Serie A today. I’m certain of it."

Now, as they eye what would be a hefty deal, it could be Liverpool who benefit from that "exceptional" ability within Slot's backline at Anfield next season.