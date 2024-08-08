All summer long, new Liverpool boss Arne Slot has been on the hunt for a new midfielder to try and bolster his ranks ahead of his debut campaign at the helm on Merseyside.

Players such as Matt O’Riley, Teun Koopmeiners and Adrien Rabiot have all been on the club’s radar during the off-season, but no deals have yet to be completed - with the Reds the only side in the Premier League yet to make a single signing.

However, in recent days, it’s emerged that the club are edging closer to securing a deal for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, with Slot and the hierarchy prepared to pay the €60m (£51m) release clause in his current deal.

The Spaniard has previously had admirers from Arsenal and Manchester United, but it appears that Liverpool could be about to win the race for the 25-year-old’s services.

He could be joined on Merseyside by one player, with the Reds re-entering the race for his signature after previous interest earlier on this summer.

Liverpool register concrete interest in £25m talent

According to German outlet BILD, Liverpool have registered 'concrete interest' in Hoffenheim forward Maximilian Beier over a move to Anfield this summer.

The 21-year-old has previously been subject to interest from fellow Premier League side Chelsea, but the Blues decided to pursue other targets - with Borussia Dortmund now looking the favourites for his signature.

It’s previously been reported by Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg that the forward has a €30m (£25m) release clause in his contract - a bargain for a player of his quality.

Beier registered 17 goal contributions in his 33 Bundesliga appearances last season, with his figures allowing one current Liverpool player to become unplayable this season.

Why Beier would make Diaz unplayable for Liverpool

There was always going to be a lot of expectations placed on the shoulders of winger Luis Diaz, with the Colombian tasked with taking over from Sadio Mané after his move to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022.

In recent seasons, the 27-year-old has done an admirable job, registering 13 goal contributions in the Premier League last term - as the club secured a third-placed finish in Jürgen Klopp’s final campaign at the club.

However, his assist tally would’ve been much higher had he featured alongside a more clinical forward, with striker Darwin Núñez missing 27 big chances in the Premier League in 2023/24 - the second-most in the division.

The arrival of the “sensational” Beier, as described by journalist Zach Lowy, would see an increased number of goals for the Reds - with his tally of 16 in the Bundesliga a sign of how clinical he can be in front of goal.

Meanwhile, his potential move could see Diaz reach the next level, with his figures of 3.9 progressive passes and 5.6 shot-creating actions per 90 undoubtedly going to increase with the arrival of a proven goalscorer like Beier.

Luis Diaz's stats per 90 in the Premier League (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 37 Goals + assists 13 Pass accuracy 84% Progressive passes 3.9 Progressive carries 4.7 Successful take-ons 2.3 Shot-creating actions 5.6 Stats via FBref

The club have had a potent forward line in recent years, but have struggled to replace the likes of Roberto Firmino, who departed Anfield at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Beier would arrive on Merseyside from the same club as the Brazilian, with the fanbase hoping his potential arrival could spell the end of their hunt for a new number nine, whilst also allowing Diaz to step his game up in 2024/25.