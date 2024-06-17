It's been several days since the summer transfer window but all is (comparatively) quiet at Anfield, with Arne Slot still settling in as Liverpool head coach and FSG working out the best strategy to strengthen the squad effectively.

Jurgen Klopp left his successor with a highly talented crop of players to work with but there are several areas of pressing concern: Joel Matip's exit has left the defence looking decidedly thin, while Liverpool will move for a holding midfielder if the right option emerges.

While Mohamed Salah - who is out of contract in one year - is expected to remain on Merseyside next season, the 32-year-old wide forward needs competition and indeed a player who could potentially replace him conclusively down the line.

Michael Edwards and Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes will likely address this concern soon, with interest already shown in one of Europe's most talented wide forwards.

Liverpool lining up Euro 2024

International tournaments invariably send the market up into a frenzy. Players perform well on the major stage and clubs take note, scrambling with hunger-glazed eyes to grab the pie. Liverpool's £35m signing of Cody Gakpo was no doubt influenced by his excellent three-goal campaign at the 2022 World Cup with the Netherlands.

Liverpool have held an interest in Federico Chiesa for a long time but Edwards and Co's interest will have been piqued by his excellent performance for Italy in their Euro 2024 opener against Albania.

As per GIVEMESPORT, the Reds are indeed among the interested parties for the Juventus star, who spent the 2023/24 principally playing off the central striker but has typically been known to play off the right, as he did for the Azzurri.

Juve are open to selling Chiesa given he's about to enter the final year of his contract in Turin, with Arsenal and Newcastle United also registering an interest and willing to pay €45m (£38m) for his services.

How Chiesa has performed at Euro 2024 so far

It hasn't been the smoothest of roads for the Old Lady star in recent years; Chiesa ruptured his ACL in 2022 and missed 66 matches on his road to recovery, though he featured 37 times for Juventus last season, scoring ten goals and adding three assists.

Having been called "world-class" by ex-footballer Alessandro Pierini, the £153k-per-week talent is clearly in the upper echelon when fit and firing, and he showcased as much against Albania during Italy's hard-fought 2-1 victory at Euro 2024.

Federico Chiesa: Stats vs Albania Stat # Minutes played 77' Goals 0 Assists 0 Shots taken 3 Accurate passes 24/31 (77%) Key passes 2 Crosses 3/6 Dribble attempts 4/6 Duels won 4/7 Interceptions 2 Stats via Sofascore

He was slick and stylish against a regimented Albania side that sucker-punched the Italians with a shock opener on Saturday evening - Nedim Bajrami's rifled finish after 23 seconds was the fastest goal in Euros history.

But Chiesa - who has been dubbed a "wizard" in the past by journalist Roger Bennett - inspired his nation, the defending champions, to a dominant comeback, with his all-encompassing display from the right helping take control and overpower the spirited underdogs.

His technical quality and ability to drive the ball into promising positions before whipping in perfect deliveries showcases the kind of player Liverpool would get their hands on. The multi-faceted Chiesa, simply, has the tools to make a real impact on Merseyside.

He could even be the perfect future partner for Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose passing prowess from deep would find a vibrant outlet in the Serie A star.

Imagine Chiesa & Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold is one of the finest players in the Premier League and he has enjoyed a deadly partnership with Salah down Klopp's right flank over the past seven years or so, but Salah will not play at Anfield forever and Chiesa could be the dream replacement.

He wouldn't be the goalscoring star of Liverpool's side but Chiesa's creativity could see him serve as the conduit between Alexander-Arnold and, say, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota or Gakpo in the focal front role.

Federico Chiesa: Stats vs Europe's Forwards Statistic Per 90 Percentile Assists 0.08 Top 67% Expected assists 0.25 Top 6% Shot-creating actions 4.79 Top 1% Progressive passes 2.87 Top 16% Progressive carries 4.55 Top 3% Successful take-ons 1.43 Top 16% Stats via FBref (23/24 campaign)

The disparity between Chiesa's assist ranking and his expected assist (xA) ranking speaks volumes: he has been supplying his peers with everything they need to bypass opposing goalkeepers but he and Juventus have been continually let down by profligate finishing.

Secondly, the versatile forward's supreme shot-creating rate and progressive skill in both passing and ball-carrying furthers the argument that he would be a brilliant addition to a Liverpool side that, while not averse to wastefulness, is one of the meanest attacking machines in European football.

Alexander-Arnold would lick his lips at such a partnership. The Three Lions star, whether he ends up in the middle of the field or remains at right back under Slot, possesses a superlative range of passing and is regularly lauded for his defence-splitting balls and fabulous assists.

But adding Chiesa would enhance his build-up play significantly, not least because Salah's supplementary playmaking ability is second to none - no Premier League player created more big chances than the Egyptian's 22 last season.

Liverpool's vice-captain took on a more important and centralised role in regard to Liverpool's ball-playing dictation last season, averaging 84.5 touches in the top flight, and thus Chiesa would find a constant flow of support stemming from one of football's most jaw-dropping distributors.

Liverpool would perhaps be wise to put in as much groundwork as possible in the next few days. Not only could rival suitors steal ahead in the race, but if Chiesa continues to perform well on the international stage, his price tag could skyrocket in the weeks and months to come.