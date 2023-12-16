Liverpool have put the disappointment of finishing fifth in the Premier League last season by mounting a serious title challenge during the current campaign.

They currently sit one point ahead of Arsenal and with a run of fixtures to come which sees the Reds play Manchester United, West Ham United and the Gunners prior to Christmas, they could even see their lead extended.

Jurgen Klopp spent the summer transfer window totally rejuvenating his midfield, and it appears to have worked so far.

With the January transfer window just a few weeks away, however, could the German perhaps delve back into the market in order to further strengthen this area ahead of the second half of the season?

Liverpool transfer news – Khephren Thuram

The Anfield side have shown interest in teenage Lille starlet Leny Yoro and Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha ahead of the January transfer window, yet it looks as though Klopp may be keen on revisiting a move for a player they were linked with during the summer.

The Reds first began to show interest in Khephren Thuram back in March, according to French outlet RMC Sport, and this interest stretched all the way throughout the summer.

With Klopp rebuilding his midfield, it looked as though the Nice gem could perhaps make the move to Merseyside, but nothing materialised in the end.

An update by Italian outlet Calciomercato, however, claims that Liverpool are still keen on the player and could be looking to lure him to the club next month.

The report states that the Reds have already begun talks with Nice ahead of a potential swoop, although they could face stiff competition from Manchester City and Manchester United, who are also discussing a move.

Serie A side Juventus are also keen on securing the £34m-rated midfielder, yet they will likely lose out to the trio of Premier League sides.

The 22-year-old has just 18 months remaining on his contract and January may be the final chance for Nice to secure a big transfer fee for the player, although it remains to be seen just how much they are looking for.

Despite a wealth of options in that area, the former Borussia Dortmund manager should do all he can to lure Thuram to the club as it could free up Alexis Mac Allister, as the Argentine has had to play slightly deeper during his first few months at the club.

Alexis Mac Allister’s season in numbers

The World Cup winner joined the Reds in the summer for an initial fee of £35m and considering how effective he had been at Brighton and Hove Albion, the move was dubbed a “steal” by former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher.

During his spell on the south coast, the midfielder made a total of 112 appearances while scoring 20 goals and grabbing nine assists, proving himself to be a valuable asset.

He was predominately deployed in a more advanced role and last season for the Seagulls, he found the back of the net on ten occasions in the Premier League along with creating four big chances and averaging 1.3 key passes per game, clearly demonstrating his attacking abilities.

Since joining the Anfield side, however, Mac Allister has had to settle for a more defensive-minded role in Klopp’s starting lineup and it isn’t quite bringing out the best in him thus far.

Across 14 league matches, the 24-year-old has scored just once while creating only one big chance and averaging 0.6 key passes per game.

The midfielder is recovering 6.1 balls per game and making 2.2 tackles per game, which indicates that he is still reliable in the deeper role, but his main strengths are in a more advanced role.

Adding Thuram to his squad could allow Klopp to unshackle the Argentinian and this could give him a big boost heading into the second half of the season.

Khephren Thuram’s statistics at Nice

The 6 foot 3 star is the son of former World Cup-winning defender Lillian Thuram, while his brother Marcus is also a professional, and it is clear he is destined to reach the very top at some stage.

The youngster has been with Nice since 2019 and has since gone on to play 150 games for the French club, firmly establishing himself as one of their most reliable players.

The 22-year-old is predominantly a defensive midfielder and his abilities in this area would give Klopp’s midfield a boost, while giving the likes of Mac Allister a licence to push forward on a more regular basis.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig lavished praise on him at the start of the year, describing the player as “tenacious” along with being a “powerful and energetic carrier” and these qualities would allow him to fit in the Liverpool midfield with ease.

Journalist Sam McGuire has also claimed that Thuram could turn into a “monster” by joining Liverpool, and Klopp would take the midfielder to the next level.

While his defensive qualities make him a standout performer, over the previous 12 months, the Frenchman has exuded solid attacking statistics too.

Khephren Thuram's statistics in Ligue 1 2022/23 2023/24 Accurate passes per game 32.8 34.3 Big chances created 9 2 Tackles per game 1.5 1.3 Successful dribbles per game 1.3 1.5 Total duels won per game 3.8 3.8 Stats via Sofascore

When compared to his positional peers across Europe’s top five leagues, Thuram currently ranks in the top 3% for progressive carries per 90 (3.43) along with ranking in the top 5% for successful take-ons per 90 (1.77) and even ranking in the top 14% for shot-creating actions per 90 (3.57).

This hybrid of attacking and defensive skills could see him become a big hit in a Liverpool side who are on the cusp of greatness following a disappointing 2022/23 season.

Signing Thuram in January could turn into a very wise investment, especially as he will only get better and better as time goes on.

Klopp should be making a concrete offer next month and, with just under two years to go on his current contract, the Nice gem could be available for an affordable transfer fee.

If Liverpool make one or two important signings in January, it could propel them to just their second-ever Premier League title and may even kickstart another fruitful year for the German manager.