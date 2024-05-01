As Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool farewell tour continues to take several bumps along the road, Mohamed Salah's future has quickly become the centre of headlines, which could see the Reds turn their attention towards finding a replacement for the Egyptian this summer.

Liverpool transfer news

Out of form and seemingly out of energy at the moment, Salah's disagreement with Klopp before coming on against West Ham United was the last thing that Liverpool and the winger needed. It has since sparked several headlines and a number of questions. And with just one year remaining on Salah's contract, one of the most prominent questions has centred around whether it's simply time for those at Anfield to cash in.

David Ornstein has since shut down any rumours about Salah's Anfield future, but it's a long summer ahead and Michael Edwards will undoubtedly have some decisions to make. If a tempting offer does come in for the 32-year-old in one of Liverpool's last chances to cash in, what happens next will be incredibly interesting. If a ruthless decision is made, however, the Reds will need a replacement who can fill any major void left behind.

With that said, according to Georgian reporter Bacho Tsalugelashvili, Liverpool are interested in signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia amid doubts over his future at Napoli. Tsalugelashvili told a Naples-based radio station (via Area Napoli): "Is Kvaratskhelia's agent talking to De Laurentiis? I believe the agent will meet with the president next week. However, either a contract renewal will materialize or Kvara will go to a top club. I don't know if it's Barcelona or another team.

"Could it be a Premier League club? I don't know. Liverpool are also interested in Kvaratskhelia, although Barcelona's interest is more concrete. There are management sources that confirm the will of the Blaugrana club."

As things stand, Kvaratskhelia's current Napoli contract is set to expire in the summer of 2027, meaning that the Serie A giants aren't in a position of panic just yet, though this could change if Liverpool step up their interest this summer.

"Quick" Kvaratskhelia can change direction of Liverpool attack

Ahead of Arne Slot's arrival, questions have fallen the way of Liverpool's frontline, with suggestions that changes are needed once the Feyenoord boss arrives. And one of those changes could come on the right-hand side and how that role is used. Under Klopp, Salah has always been more of an inside forward than a classic winger, but Kvaratskhelia is less of a goal threat and more of the latter - something that could yet suit Slot.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Mohamed Salah Goals 10 17 Assists 6 9 Take-ons Completed 88 24 Key Passes 57 61 Ball Recoveries 89 78

Liverpool have experienced Kvaratskhelia's quality first-hand, too, with the winger getting the better of Trent Alexander-Arnold in Napoli's shock 4-1 victory over the Reds in the 2022/23 Champions League group stage.

Earning Klopp's praise as a result, the Liverpool boss said via This is Anfield: “I know people will talk about one or two situations when Trent tried to be in front of him and the ball goes through.

“But he is really good, the boy, and really quick and you have to defend him together in these moments. When he has the advantage of the first movement, then he is already gone."