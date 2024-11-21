Looking to deal a significant double blow to their European rivals, Liverpool are now reportedly interested in another Real Madrid player alongside Aurelien Tchouameni ahead of 2025.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds, as things stand, are back at the top of English and European football. Life, as far as Arne Slot and his side are concerned, has been perfect on the pitch. The Dutchman has made replacing a club legend look seamless in a successful transition that Manchester United should take note of. That said, the season is still young and Slot will be well aware that there's still work to be done.

After the international break, which has been full of success for several of Liverpool's top stars, Slot's biggest week in charge so far awaits. His side will first travel to St Mary's to square off against Southampton in what should be a comfortable way to prepare for the visit of Real Madrid in midweek and then the arrival of champions Manchester City in a few days later.

It's a make-or-break week for the Reds, who could be eight points clear at the top of the Premier League by the end of it and finally on the right side of victory over Madrid. But it's not just on the pitch that the Merseyside club want to get one other on the La Liga giants, with recent reports linking Liverpool to Tchouameni in 2025, some going as far to say that talks have been opened to sign the Frenchman.

They don't seem to want to stop at Tchouameni either. According to reports in Spain, Liverpool are also interested in Federico Valverde, with Slot personally considering the Real Madrid star to be an ideal player to 'revitalise' the Reds midfield.

The Uruguay international would be joining countryman Darwin Nunez at Anfield, should he seal a move, and perhaps even his current Madrid teammate Tchouameni to take Slot's midfield to a whole new level.

"Irreplaceable" Valverde would be an upgrade on Szoboszlai

Pinpointing a weakness in this current Liverpool side is certainly a difficult task given how they're performing, but one player who has slightly struggled where others have thrived under Slot is Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Hungary international has recently lost his place to the in-form Curtis Jones and looks less and less like the type of controlled midfielder that his new manager prefers. If Valverde did arrive, then the former RB Leipzig man may well lose his Anfield place on a permanent basis.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Federico Valverde Dominik Szoboszlai Starts 12 8 Progressive Passes P90 6.67 4.10 Goals 2 0 Ball Recoveries P90 5.70 4.58

Given the numbers, it's no surprise that Valverde earned such high praise from Carlo Ancelotti at the start of the season, with the former Everton boss telling reporters as relayed by the All Football App: “Federico Valverde is irreplaceable. Toni Kroos has chosen the perfect player to take the number eight jersey.”

If Liverpool make their move, however, then Ancelotti may need to replace the "irreplaceable" in Valverde, who could complete Slot's Anfield midfield, possibly alongside Tchouameni.