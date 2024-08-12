Liverpool are gearing up for their first Premier League season without Jurgen Klopp at the helm since 2015, with new manager Arne Slot set to take charge of his first league game on Saturday, taking on newly promoted Ipswich Town.

The Reds are yet to make a first-team signing, with links to Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi heating up.

There have also been several outgoings, Adrian leaving on a free, Thiago Alcântara retiring, and Joel Matip's contract not being renewed.

Another situation that remains up in the air is the future of Mohamed Salah, who has been subject to interest from Saudi Arabia before but could stay for one final season at Anfield.

Liverpool transfer news

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool retain an interest in Real Madrid superstar, Rodrygo, who is also attracting interest from Premier League champions, Manchester City, as a forward line replacement for Julian Alvarez.

The report states if the door opens for a Rodrygo exit, Liverpool will be there to try and sign him. However, the Brazilian remains in training ahead of Madrid's European Super Cup game, where they will take on Atalanta this week.

Rodrygo made 51 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid last season, scoring 17 goals, providing nine assists, and totalling 3,707 minutes played.

How Rodrygo compares to Mo Salah

The long-term future of Liverpool's star man, Salah, remains up in the air, and his replacement is bound to be in the back of their minds as they plan their squad for the coming years.

Salah made 44 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions last season, scoring 25 goals, providing 14 assists, and totalling 3,132 minutes played. He is also, of course, a three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, and has been Liverpool's main man for the best part of seven years.

Rodrygo vs Salah comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Rodrygo Salah Goals 0.42 0.72 Assists 0.20 0.40 xG 0.46 0.78 Progressive Carries 5.52 3.34 Progressive Passes 3.13 5.09 Shots 3.28 3.88 Shots on Target 1.49 1.72 Goals/Shot 0.13 0.13 Key Passes 1.70 2.33 Shot-Creating Actions 4.08 4.82 Successful Take-Ons 2.07 0.89 Carries into Final Third 3.55 1.75 Carries into Pen Area 2.81 2.27 Stats taken from FBref

Expected Goals (xG) is a metric designed to measure the probability of a shot resulting in a goal.

Rodrygo, who was described as one of "the best players in the world" by manager Carlo Ancelotti, is of course one of Madrid's key players too and based on the numbers above, he'd be a mighty fine addition to the Anfield ranks.

So, why with such impressive numbers, could the Brazilian depart? Well, fellow countryman Vinícius Júnior has become the focal point of the team, along with new signing Jude Bellingham, which could in turn have a downward effect on Rodrygo's output, as the goals and assists are spread.

In Salah's case, whilst the G/A are also spread out at Liverpool, the Egyptian carries a large load in the attacking third, providing chance creation, goals, and, of course, being the penalty taker, which again causes a slight spike in some metrics.

The 22-year-old Rodrygo is nearly ten years younger than Salah and could prove to be the heir to Salah's throne, bringing an even better level of carrying and 1v1 ability, adding the output desired, and becoming the main man in a team, being unleashed from the shadows of Vini Jr and Bellingham at Madrid.