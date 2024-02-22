Change is afoot at Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp bringing an end to an incredible nine-year tenure at Anfield alongside his coaching staff, and Joel Matip also leaving at the end of his contract this summer. In need of a replacement for the experienced defender, the Reds are reportedly interested in a rising Premier League star,

Liverpool transfer news

Although Matip's injury history has occasionally stood in the way of his Liverpool legacy, with this season's ACL blow summing things up, there's no doubt that he more than played his part in the success under Klopp. By the end of his time at Anfield, the Cameroonian will come away as a Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Super Cup and Club World Cup winner. Given that he arrived as a free agent, Matip may well go down as one of Liverpool's greatest bargains in their history.

With the 32-year-old's contract now set to expire, however, the Reds must turn towards the transfer market to land a replacement this summer. According to Matt Law of The Telegraph, Liverpool are interested in signing Marc Guehi this summer, but a deal could rely on just who comes in to replace Klopp and also who takes up the sporting director role at Anfield.

The Merseyside club could also face competition from Manchester United for the Crystal Palace defender if they manage to land Dan Ashworth in time.

As the summer approaches, the battle between the Premier League rivals could be one to watch if both make their moves for Guehi.

"Amazing" Guehi can step into Matip role

Whilst Ibrahima Konate has cemented himself as Virgil van Dijk's defensive partner this season, the chances that Jarell Quansah has been handed proves that there's room for rotation in Liverpool's backline, potentially handing Guehi a boost if he completed a move. The England international has more than proved his ability to step into such a side this season too. Here's how Guehi's stats have compared to Matip's.

Stats Marc Guehi Joel Matip Progressive Carries 13 8 Progressive Passes 58 34 Tackles Won 17 6 Blocks 22 16

Guehi has already earned plenty of fans in England, including fellow countryman Harry Maguire who previously told BBC Sport: "Marc has done amazing. I think he left Chelsea at an amazing time when he had to play football.

"When you watch him play he doesn't look like a young boy playing football. He's a captain of Crystal Palace. He’s going to have a long career in the game. He has all the attributes you need to be a centre-back. The friendly in the first half at Scotland unfortunately he had to come off. He's such a young boy playing with so much maturity."