Liverpool proved in their 1-1 draw against Manchester City that they are more than capable of going stride for stride with the Premier League champions once more, having endured a campaign to forget last time out. With a rebuilt midfield and backline far closer to its best, Jurgen Klopp has got the Reds back among English football's top table to ease any fears that last season could be the beginning of a frustrating period of struggle.

It doesn't look as though those at Anfield are resting on their laurels, either, with reported interest in signing one particular star who has already enjoyed an excellent campaign in Germany.

Liverpool transfer news

Liverpool proved their transfer genius once again during the summer transfer window by replacing Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita and others with Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo, who have all made solid starts to live in Merseyside. That younger midfield has seen the Reds go from a side struggling to reach Champions League football to possible title challengers yet again in the space of just one summer. Now, those at Anfield seemingly want to add another piece of firepower

.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, Liverpool are interested in signing Lois Openda, who scored twice in RB Leipzig's 3-2 loss against Manchester City, including one incredible solo effort. Tavolieri posted on X: "What an amazing performance of Loïs Openda during this first half. Belgian striker’s adapting perfectly with the type of play that fits with RBLeipzig…The transfer market in Premier League already very hot on him - LFC. Wonderful talent."

The Belgian has certainly proved his ability to perform against Premier League sides, ripping City to shreds in the first half, having also scored against Pep Guardiola's side in Leipzig's last game against the Cityzens to make it three goals in two meetings. Now, Openda could get the chance to square off against the Manchester club every season.

"Very special" Openda could be game-changer for Liverpool

Earning a move from RC Lens to Leipzig in the summer, Openda instantly hit the ground running in Germany, making Liverpool's interest little surprise. Openda's stats show that he has even outperformed Mohamed Salah's total so far this season, with 13 goals in 20 games to his name one more than the current Liverpool star has managed this term.

Former Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl was well aware of Openda's ability when he signed in the summer. Eberl told the club's official website: "Lois is a very direct player, who always looks to attack the goal, whether as a centre forward or on the wings. In addition to his pace, his ability to score goals with both feet and his head only adds to the quality he brings. At just 23 years of age, he still has plenty of potential to grow and he will only get better over the coming years with us. Our fans can look forward to a very special player!”

At just 23-years-old, Openda is likely to get better and better, handing Leipzig the toughest task when it comes to keeping hold of their summer signing, who has quickly caught the attention of the Premier League.