﻿Liverpool have endured a difficult campaign in the Premier League as they have fallen away from the title race.

The Reds are currently sixth in the table ﻿and six points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fourth place, which means that they have a tough task to secure a Champions League spot for 2023/24.

Jurgen Klopp's men have scored 47 goals in the division, which is 15 fewer than Arsenal and 20 fewer than Manchester City, and this suggests that goalscoring, and creativity, has been an issue for the club. ﻿﻿

﻿Their creativity from midfield has been a particular cause for concern as Thiago (1.2) is the only midfielder with more than one chance created per game in the Premier League.

﻿Harvey Elliott, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Stefan Bajcetic, Curtis Jones, James Milner, and Fabio Carvalho have all averaged fewer than one key pass per match, which shows that the side is not supplying the forward line enough from central positions.

﻿Which midfielder could Liverpool sign this summer?

﻿Klopp could solve this issue by securing a deal to sign attacking midfielder James Maddison from Leicester this summer. The Reds are reportedly interested in snapping up the gem, who is valued at up to £70m, and he could be the club's next Philippe Coutinho.

﻿During his time at Anfield, the Brazil international averaged two key passes per match across his six Premier League seasons. He was able to consistently create chances for his teammates by opening up opposition defences and the Foxes star could have a similar impact on Merseyside.

﻿Maddison, who was once hailed as a "magician" by analyst Statman Dave, has averaged 2.14 key passes per game across five seasons in the division with Leicester, which has been rewarded with 28 assists.

﻿Coutinho also scored 41 goals in his six top-flight seasons with the Reds - an average of 6.8 goals per campaign - as the maestro displayed his eye for a goal from midfield.

﻿The England international, who BBC reporter James Bennett dubbed "dangerous", has scored 42 goals in five years at the top level - an average of 8.4 strikes per season.

﻿These statistics suggest that Maddison has the quality to be Liverpool's next Coutinho as the maestro has consistently proven himself to be a reliable provider of goals and assists in the Premier League over the course of a number of years.

﻿Therefore, Klopp could land the club's next midfield magician and solve the team's current creativity issues in the middle of the park by signing the 26-year-old in the summer.