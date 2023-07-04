With Steven Gerrard announced as the new Ettifaq Club manager, it always seemed obvious that he would come calling for his past teammates, who are at an age that a move to Saudi Arabia would sound attractive, especially after running the numbers.

According to The Daily Mail, the Liverpool legend is targeting a move for Reds midfielder Jordan Henderson this summer, who may see his game-time at Anfield significantly cut following the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer.

The England international, now 33, wouldn't be the first to make the move, and certainly won't be the last in the coming months, should he decide to join Gerrard's new side.

What's the latest on Jordan Henderson and Liverpool?

As things stand, Henderson has just two years left on his current, £140k p/w deal, and as the Reds look to rebuild their midfield this summer, an offer from elsewhere could tempt both parties.

Having just lost James Milner to Brighton & Hove Albion, however, it remains to be seen if Jurgen Klopp would be willing to lose another member of his leadership group - particularly the biggest part as club captain - in such a short space of time.

The 33-year-old is reportedly being lined up as a big-name signing alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Philippe Coutinho, the latter of which worked under Gerrard at Aston Villa and was a teammate of his at Liverpool.

Henderson's departure could disrupt what has been an incredibly successful summer so far for Liverpool. They've managed to welcome two midfielders - high-profile ones at that, too - and have been linked with a move for Southampton's Romeo Lavia on top of that.

The former Sunderland man isn't the only Liverpool midfielder linked with a move away, either, after Thiago Alcantara's social media activity seemed to drop an alarming hint over his immediate future, suggesting he could be off in the near future.

By the time the new Premier League season begins, in an ideal world, the Reds have signed at least three midfielders, and have not seen any needless departures take place.

Jamie Carragher backs Jordan Henderson

After a difficult season last time out, Henderson's popularity among Liverpool fans wasn't exactly boosted, especially given how much Klopp's side struggled in the middle of the park.

Amid links to a move to Saudi Arabia, some fans may be ready to happily wave goodbye, perhaps forgetting that this is a Champions League, Super Cup, Club World Cup, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup-winning captain of theirs. He has simply won it all in club football. And it wasn't by luck.

However, section of the fanbase have, to their credit, jumped to Henderson's defence, with one fan Tweeting: "The disrespect he gets on here is embarrassing yeno. He's been an unbelievable servant for us.. he's not good enough to be starting every week anymore, but he's captained us to win every trophy in club football, and there are people on here abusing him."

Carragher liked the Tweet, suggesting that he agrees that the Liverpool captain gets too much disrespect from fans. And it could suggest that he doesn't want Henderson to be sold just yet either.