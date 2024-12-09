Liverpool are considering making an £8m offer for a highly-rated young player who "has everything" in his game, according to a fresh transfer claim.

The Reds have had some quiet transfer windows of late, with supporters left frustrated by a lack of business, even though they are shining under Arne Slot, topping the Premier League table after a flying start to the campaign.

More signings should be expected moving forward and Juventus starlet Kenan Yildiz has been mentioned as an option for Liverpool. It is believed that £66m could be enough for the Merseysiders to get their man, with the 19-year-old an attacking player with a high ceiling.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Reds future is still in doubt, with the vice-captain not yet signing a new contract at Anfield, so it's no surprise to see potential replacements being lined up. Porto right-back Martim Fernandes has been mentioned as a target, with the 18-year-old already racking up 24 appearances for the Portuguese giants.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has also been linked with Liverpool, but the Dutchman is seen as a replacement for Ryan Gravenberch, should his international teammate depart. That would be a huge shock, however, given his performance under Slot this season, where he has become one of the first names on Slot's team sheet.

Liverpool planning £8m offer for young star

According to a new report from Caught Offside, Liverpool are contemplating tabling an £8m bid for Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller, with club scouts giving "glowing reviews" of him. The 18-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in Scottish football and has been linked with a host of other big clubs, including Newcastle United, Celtic and Rangers.

Miller would very much be one for the future at Liverpool, rather than someone who could come straight in as a key starter, especially with the Reds already possessing so much depth in the middle of the park. Like current Anfield youngster Ben Doak, though, the Motherwell ace is a player who has an enormous amount of potential, recently being lauded by Andy Halliday.

"I’ve been lucky to play with a few talented youngsters, but I look at Lennon and he’s got everything. It’s not even being a young player, I think he’s one of our best players and has been for a couple of seasons, now. I think we’ve very lucky to have him, but I’ve said this many times as well, and I think Lennon knows it, that’s he’s also very lucky to have Motherwell."

Despite still only being 18 years of age, Miller has already played 59 times for Motherwell, showing that he is already an important figure at the heart of his side's midfield.

The lure of moving to a club as big as Liverpool would surely appeal, even though he knows his playing time would be limited, and he could be loaned out to begin with, potentially even remaining where he is for another season.