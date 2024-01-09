Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move for a "superb" young player in the January transfer window, potentially seeing him as a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future

Salah's future has been a major talking point of late, with the 31-year-old the subject of a huge £150m bid from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad last summer. The Reds rejected their advances, ensuring their star player stayed put for another season, but their interest is almost certain to return later this year, and there is another unnamed Middle East club in contact for Salah now too.

Liverpool will no doubt be braced for offers for the Egyptian superstar, who continues to stand out as comfortably his side's most relentless attacking player, and he will have to make a big decision over his future at the end of the season. His contract is up at Anfield next year, so he will either have to sign an extension in 2024, or find a new challenge.

The better outcome is to see Salah remain on Merseyside, considering he is still one of the best players in world football, but if he does move on, it is essential that the Reds bring in a spectacular replacement during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool eyeing Johan Bakayoko

According to Caught Offside, PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko is seen as a target for Liverpool, with a move even potentially happening this month, due to Salah's involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations.

"Sources with a close understanding of the situation inside Anfield have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool have as many as six main names on their list of targets for defence, midfield, and attack, with the latter being something they could be tempted to look at closely this January due to the absence of Mohamed Salah, who is at the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt."

Bakayoko looks like a player of immense potential, being hailed as a "superb" footballer by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, and enjoying a wonderful season for PSV to date, chipping in with 11 goal contributions (three goals and eight assists) in 16 Eredivisie appearances.

Johan Bakayoko's Eredivisie stats this season Total Appearances 16 Starts 14 Goals 3 Assists 8 Dribbles per game 3.3 Key passes per game 2.7

Still only 20 years of age, Bakayoko has Salah's ability to cut inside onto his left foot from a right-sided attacking role, and he is already producing such impressive levels of end product, despite his tender years. While the Belgian likely wouldn't be able to come straight in and hit the heights of the Liverpool legend from the off, he could be an eye-catching long-term addition at Anfield, with his potential clearly through the roof.

Bakayoko could even be a great signing even if Salah stays this summer, arriving as a squad player, before eventually usurping the Egypt legend when he does finally drift past his peak.