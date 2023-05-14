Anfield has finally been stroked by rays of sunlight after a tumultuous season that has left Liverpool adrift of top four and facing a return to the Europa League after six consecutive seasons in the Champions League under Jurgen Klopp's leadership.

After so much woe that has left Liverpool without a trophy - barring the Community Shield - the illustrious Premier League outfit face being left by the wayside despite crafting a vibrant late purple patch that has clinched six successive victories in the top-flight.

Despite this, the fifth-placed side remain a point behind Manchester United in fourth and three points away from high-flying Newcastle United in third, with both rivals having played a game less.

Optimism has been found among the academy ranks this season, however, with Stefan Bajcetic one of the notable success stories this term after dazzling among the rubble with his performances; the likes of Ben Doak and Bobby Clark are also pushing for a role in Klopp's plans next year.

Another starlet who could forge a prosperous career on Merseyside is talented centre-back Jarell Quansah, who recently penned a new deal with the club.

Who is Jarell Quansah?

The 20-year-old defender has been described as "impressive" by reporter Ben Bocsak following the recent contractual announcement and his call-up to the U20 World Cup with England.

Having made 78 appearances for Liverpool's respective youth sides, scoring six goals and supplying four assists, Quansah earned a loan transfer to Bristol Rovers this winter, where he made 16 displays as the club finished 17th in League One.

His first taste of senior action, Quansah caught the eye and completed 78% of his passes, made an average of 4.3 clearances and succeeded with 100% of his attempted dribbles, as per Sofascore, exhibiting the early signs of a promising and dynamic centre-back.

The 6 ft 3 gem's exploits in Somerset were so admirable that Rovers manager Joey Barton was left waxing lyrical about the 6 foot 3 defender's potential, stating that "the sky's the limit" for the burgeoning star.

He could even be the heir to Joe Gomez's position in Liverpool's set-up; signed from Charlton for just £3.5m in 2015, the 25-year-old has gone on to forge 172 appearances, registering six assists, and has been instrumental in an illustrious period of the Reds' history in winning the Premier League and Champions League among other major honours.

The £85k-per-week titan ranks among the top 2% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues for progressive passes and the top 8% for progressive carries, with the latter metric something Quansah can look to emulate given his early success in driving forward with his dribbles.

The sky is indeed the limit for this exciting prospect, and the faith entrusted in him by Klopp and co is evidenced by his recent new contract; given opportunities next term, he could flourish and find a home among the senior crop at Anfield.