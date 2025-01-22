Liverpool beat LOSC Lille at Anfield to extend their flawless record in the Champions League under Arne Slot. It wasn't the prettiest victory, but it served as a marker of the Reds' brilliance all the same.

This is a Liverpool team that knows how to get the job done. Here is resilience. Here is deep-rooted belief. Anfield sang as its squad moved within a whisker of winning the revamped group phase, forgoing a pesky extra knockout round in what could have a positive effect on progress in other competitions.

Liverpool are playing like a title-winning unit, cheering the ongoing prolificness of Mohamed Salah but also the performance of Harvey Elliott, a wonderful talent who has sat on the fringes for much of the campaign, but is an excellent player and capable of popping up big-time when the Reds need him.

Harvey Elliott's performance vs Lille

Perhaps strength in depth is the best yardstick to use when comparing Liverpool to their rivals. Only a few days ago, Darwin Nunez came up clutch at the Gtech, firing a stoppage-time brace past Brentford to extend his side's lead at the top of the Premier League.

Here, Elliott's second-half performance was one of style and incisiveness, stepping onto a scuffed clearance to fire a (deflected) shot past a firm Lille defence. It was the winning contribution.

The 21-year-old has yet to start a Premier League or European fixture this term but proved why he's one of Europe's most exciting young playmakers against French opponents that had gone 22 matches unbeaten before meeting Slot's boys, adding energy and impetus and earning a neat reward through his strike from outside the area.

Liverpool's squad is layered perfectly. Many folds quilt across the the squad and Elliott wasn't the only up-and-comer to show why Liverpool have the mettle to achieve great things.

The Liverpool man who could save FSG millions

Indeed, Jarell Quansah was assured in defence, for sure putting in his best performance since Liverpool transferred managerial stewardship in the summer.

Quansah hasn't looked the same in Slot's system. Under Jurgen Klopp, the 21-year-old centre-back was praised as "one of the biggest revelations in England" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, but his form has taken a landslide this year, notably substituted at half-time during the season opener against Ipswich Town.

However, he's still a top talent and proved his worth under the European lights. Commanding and composed alongside Virgil van Dijk, Quansah, 21, was awarded an 8/10 match rating by The Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle after his 'impressive' display.

He missed a header in the first half but proved that he can serve well as Ibrahima Konate's foil. With Joe Gomez also in the mix, this was the kind of display that could convince FSG that they can save millions on investing in a centre-half this year, instead directing funds toward more pressing areas like left-back and centre-forward.

Jarell Quansah - Stats vs Lille Match Stats # Minutes played 90' Shots (on target) 1 (0) Touches 110 Accurate passes 99/102 (97%) Long balls 4 (3) Tackles 0 Clearances 5 Total duels (won) 2 (2) Stats via Sofascore

Quansah won both of his duels and took 110 touches, the most on the field, showing his commitment and command, eager to get on the ball and confidently dictate play from the back. An anchoring metronome, of a sort.

Barcelona's incredible 5-4 victory at Benfica means that Liverpool are not guaranteed top spot. They will need a point at PSV Eindhoven next week.

You wouldn't bet against the Premier League and Champions League leaders, that's for sure.