Liverpool could now be in pole position to complete an audacious swoop for Jarrad Branthwaite after PSV deemed the on-loan ace too expensive.

It would certainly send tremors through the city, with Abel Xavier in 2002 the most recent example of a player moving directly across Merseyside the historic rivals, but that's not to say a deal would be unattainable for Jurgen Klopp's side as he looks to bolster his defence this summer.

In February, a report from the Daily Mail stated that Liverpool - alongside Manchester United and Roma - had sent scouts to watch the Eredivisie star in action after his impressive displays on loan this season.

And now, according to a report from Dutch outlet Eindhovens Dagblad (via Sport Witness), PSV have pulled out of the running to make his transfer permanent, with Marcel Brands, the Eredivisie club’s director of football, saying: “Financially this will be difficult to achieve, I expect.”

PSV had a £15m offer rejected in January but Liverpool boast wealth on a different scale and could look to test Everton's waters with a shock bid over the coming weeks.

Could Liverpool really sign Jarrad Branthwaite?

It certainly seems unlikely on the surface, but although it hasn't happened in a long time, it has indeed not been unheard of for the Reds and Toffees to conduct business in the past.

And it makes sense from a playing perspective; Branthwaite is a towering defender standing at 6 foot 5, and given his natural preference as a left-footed defender, he could provide Virgil van Dijk - who favours his right foot but typically occupies the left side of the centre-defence - with a sturdy alternative.

Having made 37 appearances across all competitions this term, scoring four goals and supplying two assists, the 20-year-old has been hailed as a "great talent" by ex-boss Ruud van Nistelrooy and boasts all the attributes to flourish at the top level as he grows into his skin over the next several years.

As per FBref, the £15k-per-week titan ranks among the top 15% of centre-backs across Men's Next 8 divisions over the past year for goals, the top 24% for assists, the top 25% for progressive passes and the top 26% for rate of interceptions per 90. So while there is clearly room for improvement, he has time on his side to become one of the best in his position.

Described as "skilful" by Carlo Ancelotti, he could replace Joel Matip at Anfield, with the Cameroonian veteran now 31 years old and out of contract on Merseyside in just one year's time.

Despite playing an important role in an illustrious period in Liverpool's history, Matip started just 12 times in the Premier League this term and was an unused substitute for 13 of the last 17 matches of the campaign.

Branded "awful" by CBS reporter Nico Cantor for his dismal displays this term, Matip's time could be up and Branthwaite could provide youthful exuberance as a promising back-up for Klopp's team, growing into the role and perhaps cementing it as his own at some point over the next few seasons.

It might seem unlikely, but this is a deal to keep an eye on; Liverpool will understandably prioritise the bolstering of the midfield, but should the cogs fall into place, Branthwaite could be a shrewd option to enrich the defensive ranks at Anfield.