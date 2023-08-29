Liverpool are considering a late swoop for West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen, but only should one outcome occur before September 1st, according to reports.

Where is Jarrod Bowen from?

Bowen was originally born in Leominster, Herefordshire, but completed his big move to the Premier League and indeed the London Stadium from Hull City back in 2020 where he’s since gone on to become an integral member and regular feature of David Moyes’ first team, clocking up 161 appearances to date.

The England international still has another two years remaining on his contract, but having emerged as the Irons’ joint-top goalscorer last season alongside Said Benrahma, he’s caught the eye of FSG and Jurgen Klopp, but not for the first time.

Last summer, TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook revealed that the Reds boss is an “admirer” of the right-winger, whilst transfer insider Dean Jones confirmed that the Merseyside outfit were “keeping an eye” on the 26-year-old’s situation, and despite a deal having failed to come to fruition at the time, they are now considering taking a second bite of the cherry.

Are Liverpool signing Jarrod Bowen?

According to Football Transfers, Liverpool have "listed" Bowen as a potential transfer target should Mohamed Salah leave before Friday's deadline.

Klopp reportedly views the attacker as an "ideal replacement" for his veteran, who is being targeted by Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad, and it's stated that they are prepared to table a €150m (£128m) package to prise him away.

Anfield chiefs are "adamant" that they don't want to sell their prized asset and have made their stance clear, but it doesn't sound like that's going to stop his potential suitor from trying their luck.

Liverpool's Summer Signings Fee Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton) €42m (£36m) Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig) €70m (£60m) Wataru Endo (Stuttgart) €20m (£17m)

How many goals has Jarrod Bowen scored for West Ham?

Since joining the Hammers, Bowen has racked up 74 contributions (42 goals and 32 assists) in 161 appearances, form which has seen him hailed “outstanding” by journalist Josh Bunting, and whilst nobody could ever really replace Salah, Moyes’ star will be one of the closest to him.

Sponsored by Adidas, the attacker also last season recorded a total of 159 crosses and 73 shots over the course of the campaign, with both statistics being the highest throughout his squad, via FBRef, highlighting his desire to create chances and hit the back of the net.

The Europa Conference League winner, who pockets £60k-per-week, is also a versatile operator with his ability to play in seven different positions over the grass, including everywhere across the frontline and even three roles in the midfield, which is yet another attribute that the boss will no doubt have been attracted to.

Furthermore, Bowen shares the same agent, PLG, as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Nathaniel Phillips, so this existing connection that his representative has to the club could give chiefs a small advantage should they decide to pursue a deal in the final days of the window, and it may be one to keep an eye on.