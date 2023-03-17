Liverpool have suffered a complete and utter plummet from prominence this season, having been so imperious under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp since his arrival as manager in 2015.

Having gleaned the FA Cup and Carabao Cup last term, competing for a historic quadruple before falling at the final hurdle in both the Premier League and Champions League, Liverpool's season was supposed to be an emulation of past feats, continuing the good work and adding layers to the wondrous work Klopp has plied since taking the reins on Merseyside.

But with the Reds six points adrift from top-four and recently falling to Real Madrid in the Champions League for the third successive campaign, a fight to salvage even a sliver of positivity is now on, with the effects of failing to qualify for next year's continental edition possibly detrimental to the team's future exploits and ability to retain the most coveted stars.

Klopp needs some newfound energy and inspiration from the centre of the park, and he must consider turning to academy prospect Jayden Danns, who could be nurtured into the club's next midfield maestro over the coming years.

Who is Jayden Danns?

Liverpool need a spark of ingenuity to steady the ship after steering alarmingly off-course, and with the current senior players not exactly evoking confidence with their lack of fluidity and consistency, turning to the youth ranks might be an avenue to delve down as the season approaches the business end.

Stefan Bajcetic has already been offered a platform to flourish after graduating from the Kirkby crop, starring and being lauded as "outstanding" by prominent former player Jamie Carragher before an untimely recent injury ended his season prematurely.

And while Danns is still only 17-years-old, he has been promising in his exploits during his formative feats, scoring five goals from 14 appearances for Liverpool's U18 squad, including four goals from just ten outings in this season's U18 Premier League.

According to Liverpoolfc.com, Danns, the son of former midfielder Neil Danns, is a "versatile player" who flourishes in "attack or in midfield", and this level of dynamic capability could be invaluable to the Reds' system over the coming years.

Given the teenager's dynamic skill set and Klopp's willingness to offer chances to Liverpool's most glittering prospects, he could be moulded into the outfit's next Philippe Coutinho, with the distinguished Brazilian phenom enjoying arguably his most fruitful years at Anfield.

Coutinho scored 54 goals and supplied 45 assists from 201 games for the Reds before completing an exorbitant £146m move to Barcelona in 2018, and his creativity and guile were a staple towards the foundation of Klopp's tenure at the club, who languished away from prominence upon the German's arrival.

The 69-cap star found the back of the net with regularity for the outfit, something that Danns, hailed for his involvement in a "brilliant" team performance by Neil Mellor, has started to exhibit during his maiden years, and given his versatility, this could be channelled into something special over the coming seasons.

With Klopp investing in youth and desperately searching for some attacking innovation to ensure Liverpool's blip is nothing more than a sojourn from salience, Danns must be provided all the tools to grow into a Premier League quality presence, emulating Coutinho's exploits for the club.