Liverpool have since recovered from their prolonged malaise earlier in the campaign and have now given themselves an unexpected shot at Champions League football, albeit they may have to rely on other results elsewhere.

Nevertheless, injury problems have dashed their chances of making progress as 2022/23 has rolled on, with central defensive options being squeezed to the limit this term.

Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate have all spent time on the sidelines in what has proved to be a rollercoaster year for the red half of Merseyside, signifying that positional reinforcements may be needed in the forthcoming transfer window to combat these issues moving forward.

One man that has been linked with a summer move to Anfield and could help to bolster squad depth is Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, as reported by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, who said: "Understand Newcastle, Manchester Utd and Liverpool scouts were in attendance at Nice-Rennes game to monitor Jean Clair Todibo. French centre back could get top club move in the summer — with price tag understood to be around €45m (£39m)."

Why is Jean-Clair Todibo so highly rated?

Speaking to Football FanCast in a recent interview, journalist Dean Jones has explained why Liverpool may elect to move for Todibo this summer, saying: "It's increasing level of competition as well, isn't it? It's not saying that you don't rate the guys you've already got in your squad, but it's important that no one in that backline ever feels too safe because that has also been one of their problems this season, is that due to injuries as much as anything else, they've not had big competition for places that the back next season, they have to be able to deal better with emergency situations and I think that that's probably why they're scouting the area."

In total, the Frenchman has made 44 appearances for Nice this season, as per Transfermarkt, and has a contract at the Allianz Riviera until the summer of 2027.

WhoScored notes that the 23-year-old is a great commander of the back line despite still being yet to come into the prime of his career, as Todibo has averaged 3.3 clearances and 2.2 tackles per match in Ligue 1 this campaign.

FBRef also indicate that the Cayenne-born defender is also a competent figure in possession. Todibo fares well in comparison to his positional peers across Europe's top five divisions regarding progressive passing, as he ranks in the top 15% for this metric over the last 365 days, having made 4.63 per 90 minutes for Nice.

As per Tribuna, German football legend Lothar Matthaus labelled Todibo as 'the best centre-back I've seen in a long time' back in 2020, which is some statement to make from someone who has seen and done it all in the elite game.

Who could Jean-Clair Todibo replace or compete with at Liverpool?

Immediately, Konate, Gomez and Matip come to mind, seeing as they have all had their struggles with injuries and form this season.

Football Insider report that Liverpool would be willing to listen to offers for Matip this summer, with a fee of £10-15 million being targeted by Anfield chiefs as they seek to be fairly compensated for his services.

Gomez may also be moved over to right-back on a more frequent basis next term to allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to function in advanced areas more regularly, something he has partaken in recently to great effect in a free midfield role in possession.

That leaves Konate, who lags slightly behind Todibo in both clearance and tackle completion, making three clearances and 2.1 successful challenges per Premier League match in 2022/23, as per WhoScored.

The pair are both talented defensive options of similar age and similar calibre, all told. However, it does seem about time that Jurgen Klopp phases some younger blood into a backline comprised mainly of experience.

Todibo could help to push Konate and vice versa for their place in the side at Liverpool that would likely be as partner to Van Dijk at the heart of the defence. Liverpool haven't had suitable cover over the last few years and now could be the chance to rectify that.