Liverpool are believed to be eyeing a move for an "excellent" Premier League player, according to a fresh transfer update from abroad.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds are being linked with plenty of potential signings currently, with Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo backed to make a move to Anfield. The heart of the defence could do with fresh blood sooner rather than later, in terms of depth, and the Brazilian stands out as a strong choice, having averaged 5.7 clearances per game across nine league appearances this season.

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush has also emerged as an exciting target for Liverpool, having started the season on fire in the Bundesliga, scoring a stunning nine goals in eight outings, as well as chipping in with a further four assists.

Morten Hjulmand is another player who has been mentioned as a rumoured option for the Reds, with rivals Manchester United also being mentioned as suitors. The Sporting CP midfielder has completed 91.5% of his passes in the Primeira Liga in 2024/25 to date, as well as averaging 1.7 tackles per game.

With doubts surrounding the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool, RB Salzburg right-back Amar Dedic is reportedly being lined up as his replacement, should he decide not to sign a new deal beyond next summer.

Liverpool eyeing move for "excellent" Premier League star

According to a report from Spain, Liverpool are interested in completing the signing of Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta. It is stated that the Eagles could be open to the idea of selling the 27-year-old, and Liverpool's recruitment team believe he has the pace and strength to add a new dimension to an attack which has often relied on just the former during the Jurgen Klopp years.

Mateta could be an interesting choice for Liverpool, with the Frenchman scoring five goals in all competitions this season, as well as being hailed by Palace manager Oliver Glasner, who said of him earlier this year: "JP is the one who raises his hand. He has the confidence. His finish against Forest was excellent. We know his strengths, his physicality. There are many things he can still improve on."

There is an argument to say that Liverpool need to focus on different positions than their attack however, considering the wealth of options Arne Slot is already blessed with in the final third. Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota have all been strong options for some time, with Nunez in particular possessing a similar balance of speed and brute force up front.

The Uruguay international has been criticised plenty during his time at Anfield, but has shown a new found composure at times under Slot, evidenced by his clever assist to Salah in the 2-2 draw at Arsenal, from a position one may usually expect him to shoot from.

A move for Mateta certainly wouldn't be met with negativity by many Liverpool supporters, though, given his performances at times in 2024 - he was flying at the end of last season, including netting a hat-trick against Aston Villa - and with Jota injury-prone and doubts persisting over Nunez's consistency in front of goal, he could be a shrewd addition to fill that target man role.