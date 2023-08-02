Liverpool are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt star Jesper Lindstrom as manager Jurgen Klopp prepares his squad for the 23/24 campaign.

The Anfield side have been bolstering the midfield over the past couple of months, and the impressive signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai could now be supplemented by Southampton's Romeo Lavia, who Liverpool have recently lodged a £42m bid for after seeing an initial approach turned down.

With the Reds falling by the wayside last term, failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in seven seasons, and Klopp will be hoping to make singings capable of spearheading an ascent back to the forefront of domestic and European football.

What's the market value of Jesper Lindstrom?

According to Danish publication Ekstra Bladet (page 43), Liverpool and Premier League rivals Arsenal are already in contact with Frankfurt for the dynamic midfielder, with the German Bundesliga outfit demanding €35-40m (£30m-£34m) for his signature.

Despite a belief that Liverpool will attempt to bolster their backline before the transfer window closes in one month, there are still murmurings of further attention to the Anfield centre after a tidal wave of departures this summer.

How good is Jesper Lindstrom?

Some might feel that Liverpool do not need to wade into the transfer pool and search for more attacking talent, but Lindstrom is first-class and Klopp might view the opportunity to at least discuss a deal as irresistible.

A truly all-encompassing ace, Lindstrom has been deployed in a wealth of roles, finding success each time, and has been praised as "outstanding" by teammate Kevin Trapp after scoring nine goals and supplying four assists this term.

The 23-year-old also boasts the winning mentality that Klopp will covet after going without a trophy last season - barring the Community Shield - with Lindstrom playing an important role in Frankfurt's Europa League triumph in 21/22, beating Rangers on penalties in the final.

The nine-cap Denmark international also ranks among the top 20% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals and the top 12% for tackles per 90, as per FBref, which illuminates his application across both sides of the pitch.

While his flexibility will appeal to Klopp, he would most often find a home in the centre of the pitch, perched on the periphery of the final third as he orchestrates play and charges into the attack, and he could thrive with Alexis Mac Allister performing alongside him.

The Argentina star sealed a move to Anfield from high-flying Brighton & Hove Albion this summer for a bargain £35m, after starring for the Seagulls last season, scoring ten goals and supplying two assists from 31 starts in the Premier League, also playing a pivotal role in his nation's momentous victory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where his "sumptuous" assist in the final - as lauded by Gary Lineker - proved crucial.

Mac Allister recorded an impressive average Sofascore rating of 7.21 in the league, complementing his goals and assists with an 87% pass success rate, 2.5 shots and 1.3 key passes per game, two tackles per outing plus a 67% dribble and 57% duel success rate.

With Mac Allister's vibrant, diverse approach to his play blending with Lindstrom's directness, Liverpool could have a midfield for the ages, and Klopp must now consider his next move and whether a deal is in fact feasible.