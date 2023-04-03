Liverpool have made “contact” to bring Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Jesper Lindstrom to the Premier League, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

What's the latest on Lindstrom to Liverpool?

The Reds have Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain-Chamberlain all out of contract at the end of the season and after it was revealed that Arthur Melo will be returning to Juventus, central reinforcements will be needed. The Danish international still has another three years remaining on his deal at the Deutsche Bank Park, but being Oliver Glasner’s third best-performing offensive player with a match rating of 6.82/10, as per WhoScored, has caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp and the board at Anfield.

The Merseyside outfit have already been handed a potential boost after the 23-year-old previously admitted that he was a fan of the club and would one day love to play for them, stating: “I've always said I'm a Liverpool fan, so it could be sick cool to play for Liverpool at some point.”

Taking to Twitter, Plettenberg revealed that Liverpool, alongside top-flight rivals Arsenal, are both in negotiations regarding a potential summer deal for Lindstrom. He wrote:

“News Lindstrom: Liverpool highly interested! Next to Arsenal. Understand both clubs were already in contact with Frankfurt about a transfer in summer. #SGE bosses open to let him go. Price expectation: €50m [£43m]. Realistic: €35-40m [£30-35m]. Poker has started.”

Should Liverpool cash out on Lindstrom?

Lindstrom isn’t as much of a household name compared to the likes of Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount who Liverpool have also been linked with but he could be a quality and much cheaper alternative, so the hierarchy may look to empty their pockets to secure his services ahead of their fellow competitors.

The Adidas-sponsored star has clocked up 13 goal contributions (nine goals and four assists) in 31 appearances across all competitions this season where he’s averaging two shots per league game. The Taastrup native would also add heaps of versatility to Klopp’s squad having operated in an unbelievable nine different positions since the start of his career, including anywhere across the midfield and the frontline, which is a great attribute to have should any unexpected injuries occur.

Finally, Lindstrom has success running through his veins having won the Europa League with Frankfurt, alongside bagging the Best Young Player award in 2022 in the Bundesliga, making this deal even more of a no-brainer to complete.