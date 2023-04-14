Liverpool have deployed chiefs to assess Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha ahead of a potential summer move to Anfield, according to reports.

What's the latest on Palhinha to Liverpool?

The Reds are known to be in the market for a few new central-midfield additions during the upcoming window, with four players in that position set to be out of contract and therefore likely to be on their way out, and Palhinha has been identified as a possible candidate.

The Portugal international only arrived at Craven Cottage back in July, but has taken the Premier League by storm, as in his 31 appearances to date, has quickly become Marco Silva’s best-performing defensive player with a match rating of 6.99, as per WhoScored.

GiveMeSport reports that Jurgen Klopp had his eyes on the SW6 talisman even before he joined the Whites, so has clearly been a long-term admirer of his target, though a deal won’t be easy to complete with another four years still to run on his contract at Craven Cottage.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have “sent scouts” to monitor Palhinha on several occasions as they weigh up making an official approach ahead of the 2023/24 term. The Merseyside outfit have a “strong relationship” with his agency, Gestifute, which is owned by Jorge Mendes - the same agent who also acts for Fabinho, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez. The Reds are hoping to bring in “multiple” midfielders at the end of the season as the boss plots a huge overhaul and the £50k-per-week talent is one of the names on his list of options.

Would Palhinha be a good signing for Liverpool?

Palhinha may not be as high-profile a player as the likes of Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Chelsea’s Mason Mount, who Liverpool have also been linked with, but the man dubbed an “artist” by journalist Josh Bunting, could be a fantastic acquisition at Anfield.

The 6 foot 3 ace is naturally a defensive midfielder, as displayed by him ranking in the 99th percentile for tackles - making 105 this season alone, winning 60 in total, which is higher than any of his fellow teammates, as per FBRef.

The Lisbon native is also capable of contributing to his side’s efforts in the final third having scored four goals since joining, with this form at both ends of the pitch. And perhaps more importantly, his influence on the Fulham team is stark.

Indeed, Fulham have lost every game he has not featured in this season, such is his impact in midfield. Therefore, whilst his price tag remains to be seen, we think there is enough evidence for FSG to splash the cash to secure his services later in the summer.