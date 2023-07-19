Liverpool are reportedly interested in Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, as Jurgen Klopp eyes a midfield revamp this summer.

The German is expected to bid farewell to dominating ace Fabinho who is expected to complete a £40m move to Al-Ittihad, leaving a vacancy for a defensive midfielder to bolster the side.

Could Liverpool sign Joao Palhinha?

The Reds were linked to Fulham’s Portuguese monster in January, but failed to make a move for the 28-year-old.

With the timing of Fabinho’s expected departure, links to the midfielder have resurfaced, with the Liverpool Echo naming Palhinha as an option ‘back on the table’ for Liverpool to consider.

There is however a catch, with a separate report revealing that the Cottagers want a fee of £90m for the player following West Ham’s reported interest earlier this window.

How good is Joao Palhinha?

Signed by Fulham for £20m from Sporting Lisbon last summer, the 28-year-old has been integral to Marco Silva’s side’s progression in the league.

Hailed as an “absolute warrior” by editor and writer Hunter Godson, the Portugal international has lived up to his praise since arriving in the Premier League.

A warrior is a fair description for the midfielder, who averaged the highest rate of tackles per 90 in Europe’s top five leagues, recording a monstrous 4.26 per 90 for Fulham, via FBref.

The former Liga Portugal ace, with 21 caps for his country, has displayed just how much of a combative presence he is in the middle of the park, making Liverpool’s speculated interest somewhat unsurprising.

With an average of 1.33 interceptions and 2.06 aerial duels won per 90, Palhinha is a player many would opt against coming up against in the middle of the park for his sweeper-like antics in protecting the backline.

For the Reds, capturing the dominant gem’s signature could signify the start of a new era in midfield at Anfield, with Klopp already signing attacking option Alexis Mac Allister to bolster the centre of play.

Last season, the Argentine netted an impressive ten goals and two assists for Brighton in an individual campaign to remember, in which he added a World Cup-winning medal to his arsenal.

Klopp could unearth a deadly combo in midfield in deployed Palhinha alongside the 24-year-old, who could thrive if given the freedom to showcase his offensive artistry with the assurance of a mammoth protecting him.

Winning the ball is unquestionably the Lisbon-born star's forte, making him an attractive asset to have in the squad behind the fluent attack Klopp is building, starting with Mac Allister.

The attacking midfielder is capable of spawning attacking sequences with his intricate playing style, as captured by his average of 1.47 key passes per 90 last season.

Klopp could get the best out of Mac Allister to the benefit of the club, with the World Cup winner showing just how much of a threat he can be as Brighton’s favoured playmaker last term.

Combining the creative spark of the Argentine with the defensive expertise of Palhinha could form a balanced pivot in the middle of the park, in a dynamic capable of easing the departure of Fabinho.