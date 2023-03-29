Before Jurgen Klopp arrived at Liverpool during the 2015/16 season, their success in the transfer market over the preceding five years had been woeful to say the least, with only a few gems making up for the countless flops that joined under Roy Hodgson and then Brendan Rodgers.

One of those standout purchases was Joe Gomez, who arrived at the Reds from Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2015 for a paltry sum of just £3.5m with the 18-year-old highly regarded upon his arrival on Merseyside.

He only had 24 senior appearances to his name before signing for Rodgers, and it was evident he was a player earmarked for the future.

Fast-forward nearly eight years later, and he is still standing in the Liverpool first team while his value has soared.

How much is Joe Gomez worth now?

It took a few seasons for the Englishman to break into the side on a regular basis, having to wait until the 2017/18 campaign to make more than 20 Premier League appearances for the club, yet he was about to become part of the greatest Liverpool era since the halcyon days of the 70s and 80s.

Gomez would win the Champions League and a Premier League winners medal while adding in countless other trophies all while remaining a key part of the team. Although never truly one of the first names on the team sheet, Klopp is certainly a fan of the defender, saying this back in 2020:

“He is a sensational footballer, which is good. He has outstanding speed, which helps us a lot to keep our last line high; he is a really good challenger; good in one-on-one situations; football-wise, I said already, good.

“The package is really nice. It was always clear in the moment he starts playing and can get rhythm again, everything will be fine – and that’s how it is.”

High praise from one of the finest coaches in the world and although Liverpool have been patchy this term, Gomez has managed to achieve a Sofascore rating of 6.92/10, ranking him as the second-best centre-back in the squad.

The initial £3.5m outlay back in 2015 now looks like a stroke of genius, particularly with Football Transfers now valuing the 25-year-old at €33m (£29m) which represents an increase of 728%, a staggering rise.

Having signed a new long-term deal last summer, Klopp could certainly cash in on the player for a massive profit, however, with his ability, keeping him at Liverpool may be the wisest move.