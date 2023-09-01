Highlights Liverpool should be all over a defensive "beast" if a deal can be done for £40m.

The player in question has the potential to become one of the best defenders in the world.

Any move could be the end of the road for Joe Gomez's Anfield career.

Liverpool's attention appears to be on signing Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, with the Dutchman poised to complete Jurgen Klopp's midfield rebuild at Anfield.

This follows signings for creative pairing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai and the acquisition of experienced holding midfielder Wataru Endo, with the latter targetted after the club missed out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea.

The defence has been left untouched despite seeing 47 Premier League goals shipped last season compared to 26 across the 2021/22 campaign, where the Reds finished one point behind champions Manchester City.

It appears unlikely, but Liverpool could complete a swoop for a centre-back before the transfer window closes tonight, with Bayer Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie at the top of the shopping list.

Will Liverpool sign Piero Hincapie?

According to reliable journalist Ian Doyle on Thursday, Liverpool "should" be in for Hincapie if his German outfit grants his departure for around £40m.

In a Q&A, the reporter said: "In terms of Hincapie, it does sound like Bayer Leverkusen want a LOT of money for him. If he was available for £40m or so then the Reds should really be in for him."

However, such a scenario appears somewhat unlikely, with BILD's Christian Falk claiming that Xabi Alonso's side could demand as much as €70m (£60m) for the 21-year-old's signature.

How good is Piero Hincapie?

Described as an "absolute beast" by scout Antonio Mango, who also tipped the player to become "one of the world's best centre-backs", Hincapie would be a worthy addition to a Liverpool team targetting a resurgence.

Dubbed a “wall” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the Ecuadorian ace has made 76 appearances for Leverkusen despite his tender age and forged 27 displays for his nation, including playing every minute of Ecuador's 2022 World Cup campaign.

Hailed as a "prodigy" by editor Jose de Jesus Ortiz, Hincapie is already one of the finest ball-playing, progressive centre-halfs in Europe, ranking among the top 19% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 16% for passes attempted, the top 3% for progressive carries, the top 17% for successful take-ons and the top 11% for tackles per 90, as per FBref.

The £34k-per-week gem favours his left foot and therefore fits the profile Liverpool are looking for, which could allow Virgil van Dijk to shift to his preferred right side and finally provide Klopp with a left-footed central defender on Merseyside, in a move that will likely see Joe Gomez edge further toward the periphery.

According to RMC Sport, Gomez is attracting attention from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, with the Daily Mirror also claiming that West Ham United are considering a swoop for the England international.

Gomez has fallen by the wayside over the past few years after playing a central role in Liverpool's Champions League and Premier League-winning seasons during 2018/19-2019/20, now branded "finished" after a dismal performance in the final game of the 2022/23 season, a chaotic 4-4 draw against relegated Southampton.

While he was once hailed as "sensational" by Klopp, Gomez looks a shadow of his former self and is unlikely to cement a regular starting berth under Klopp's stewardship again, with the likes of Hincapie earmarked and Ibrahima Konate and Van Dijk the established axis.

Gomez is unlikely to go anywhere any time soon, even if Liverpool do pull off a galvanising deal for the more "confident" Hincapie - as he has been called by Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes - given Klopp won't want to sell himself short, but pulling off a swoop for the young centre-back could prove the difference in a crucial campaign.