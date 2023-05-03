Liverpool return to action in the Premier League this evening as they host Fulham at Anfield with a chance to move within four points of the Champions League places.

The Reds come into the game off the back of a thrilling 4-3 win over Tottenham on Merseyside last weekend, as Diogo Jota's late strike secured a stunning win for Jurgen Klopp's men.

However, the head coach may still want to make changes to his side in spite of the positive result as some individual performances left a lot to be desired.

One player who must be boldly ditched from the line-up for this match is central defender Ibrahima Konate, in favour of Joel Matip, after his less-than-impressive display against Spurs.

How did Konate perform against Tottenham?

The Frenchman was suspect defensively throughout the game and was involved in the opposition's first goal. He was dragged out of position by Heung-min Son on the halfway line and his failure to drop back in allowed Harry Kane a free volley from eight yards by the time Ivan Perisic was able to send in a cross.

Konate was also let off the hook when his advanced position allowed Son to pick the ball up on the edge of the box in the second half with the forward then crashing his shot against the post.

The ex-Leipzig star's awareness was questionable again for Tottenham's second goal as the South Korean finally got himself on the scoresheet by taking advantage of the lack of communication between Trent Alexander-Arnold and his centre-back to run between them before slotting past Alisson.

Klopp must, therefore, boldly ditch the £35m titan and bring in Matip, who impressed in the 2-1 win over West Ham in their previous outing before the Spurs match.

The 31-year-old veteran, who was once dubbed "dominant" by ex-Red Sami Hyypia, won an eye-catching nine of his 11 aerial battles throughout the match and received a Sofascore rating of 7.7 - boosted by the fact that he scored the winning goal.

Konate, meanwhile, has not recorded a Sofascore rating as high as 7.7 in the entire Premier League campaign and recorded a score of 6.8 against Tottenham.

Matip, on the other hand, has scored 7.7/10 in two of his last three outings in the top flight for the Reds. When available, the experienced campaigner is a reliable performer and someone who Klopp can lean on to deliver the goods tonight after Konate's worrying display against Spurs.

Ditching the France international for the clash with the Cottagers tonight could also provide the youngster with added motivation to come back stronger and avoid making as many mistakes in his next appearance.