All things considered, Liverpool have passed the pre-season test with flying colours, whatever that actually is. Arne Slot has a herculean task on his hands in succeeding Jurgen Klopp, but his ideology has taken root and there is much promise at his embryonic stage.

Liverpool petered out somewhat at the end of the 2023/24 season but still restored their Champions League status and won the Carabao Cup, with Klopp's 'Liverpool 2.0' up and running.

It's a brand new world, with the club's Dutch boss cherry-picked by FSG given his loose charm, attractive brand of football and track record over in the Netherlands, with AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord, latterly winning the Eredivisie title and the KNVB Cup.

Pre-season results must be taken with a pinch of salt but none can deny that the early signs are promising, despite the Reds having yet to dip their toes into the transfer market.

Liverpool: Pre-season Results Fixture Date Venue Liverpool 0-1 Preston 19/07/2024 AXA Training Centre, Kirkby Liverpool 1-0 Real Betis 27/07/2024 Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal 01/08/2024 Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Liverpool 3-0 Man United 04/08/2024 Brice Stadium, South Carolina

Indeed the only Premier League club yet to make a signing, supporters are yearning for some added impetus; Slot has inherited a talented squad but it is not without its gaps, with the backline one of the most pressing concerns.

Liverpool's hunt for a defender

According to reports relayed by Sky Sports, Liverpool have joined the race for Marc Guehi, who has recently been the subject of intense interest from Newcastle United.

The Crystal Palace centre-back, who starred for England at Euro 2024, is valued at £75m after a steep rise over the past year, now regarded as one of the Premier League's finest rising defenders.

FSG have likely baulked at such a hefty price tag, but could use Joe Gomez as a makeweight in any potential transfer, as has been reported to be the case during Liverpool's negotiations with the Magpies for Anthony Gordon, earlier in the summer.

Why Marc Guehi would be a great fit for Liverpool

Guehi's composure and inner belief have married into his skilled ability, notable across strength, stamina and technique metrics. His mentality and calming influence could be the perfect fit for Slot's Liverpool, especially when digging deeper into the club's circumstances.

A product of Chelsea's youth academy, Guehi made the decision to move to Selhurst Park after impressing on a string on loan adventures, completing an £18m transfer in 2021 and never looking back.

Palace have ebbed and flowed over the past several years but have always tread water above the dreaded drop zone, with Guehi's steely, commanding defensive displays going a long way toward maintaining such stability.

And of course, the Eagles appear to have hit the jackpot with the appointment of Oliver Glasner back in February, the Austrian coach transforming the side and creating an attack-focused, slick and stylish unit.

Guehi missed much of his football as he nursed a knee injury, but his efforts under Roy Hodgson still earned him a place in Gareth Southgate's Three Lions squad this summer, where he was arguably England's finest performer.

Marc Guehi: 2023/24 Statistics Statistics (*per game) Premier League Euro 2024 Matches (starts) 25 (23) 6 (6) Clean sheets 4 2 Touches* 61.6 82.8 Pass completion 87% 94% Total duels won* 3.6 (60%) 4.0 (51%) Tackles 1.1 0.5 Clearances 3.5 2.0 Ball recoveries 4.8 4.7 Stats via Sofascore

Be it club or country, he is sturdy without the ball and elegant with it at his feet. He's been described as a "beast" of a player by talent scout Jacek Kulig and it's clear to see why.

His languid style draws comparisons to that of Virgil van Dijk, with the easy defensive game and underrated ball-playing ability perhaps playing to the strengths of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

An exciting partnership with Trent

Guehi proved at the Euros his faculty for passing, thriving with his crisp, error-free displays from the rear. England lacked fluency in Germany but it was certainly no fault of Guehi.

He scarcely got to play with Liverpool's homegrown sensation, but his nature could ensure that Liverpool's playmaking talisman thrives this season, under new management.

Widely regarded as one of the most talented technicians in football, Alexander-Arnold ranks among the top 12% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 5% for assists, the top 1% for shot-creating actions and passes attempted and the top 2% for progressive passes per 90, as per FBref, emphasising that very point.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

The 25-year-old has long been criticised for an ostensibly weak defensive game, and while it is untrue that he is a poor defender, it's certainly not his strong suit, winning just 45% of his contested duels in the Premier League last season.

Moreover, since he has started to drive into the middle of the park when Liverpool hold possession and are on the attack, he could benefit immensely from a titan like Guehi to offer protection.

Alexander-Arnold's midfield experiment for his country this summer failed, but that's evidence enough that the right system needs to be implemented to ensure such success - Guehi, in Slot's budding Liverpool set-up, could indeed be the missing piece.

The "absolute tank" - as former England U21 teammate Josef Bursik once dubbed him - would provide Liverpool with the kind of defensive fortitude that is needed for success under Slot's wing.

But perhaps more importantly, he would reinforce Liverpool's backline and allow Alexander-Arnold to foray forward and unleash his creative influence with confidence.

If Liverpool let Newcastle snap this talented player up, they might just live to regret it...