Liverpool were a difficult side to predict ahead of the Premier League season. Whilst they had rebuilt their midfield, this was now a young side coming in off the back of top four failure and a place in the Europa League in a far cry from their usual, impressive standards. Yet, as we head into the festive period, the Reds sit as high as third and within touching distance of leaders Arsenal, having just earned a 1-1 draw at The Etihad.

Now, as January approaches, reports suggest that Liverpool are eyeing a move for another midfield gem to complete their rebuild once and for all in pursuit of more silverware under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool transfer news

It was a case of out with the old and in with the new for Liverpool this summer, who have benefitted ever since. The likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have hit the ground running, whilst Ryan Gravenberch continues to impress and Wataru Endo provides depth that the Reds lacked throughout the last campaign. There is still one player missing, however, and that's an out-and-out defensive midfielder. As things stand, Mac Allister is the man filling in and, whilst he is a talented player, the Argentine is simply not a defensive midfielder. Alas, Klopp could soon solve his main problem.

According to O Jogo, Liverpool are eyeing a move for Benfica midfielder Joao Neves, who reportedly has a release clause of £104m. The Reds aren't alone in their interest, either, with Manchester United reportedly leading the race and Manchester City, Barcelona and Newcastle United also interested in making a move for the teenager.

Benfica will drive a hard bargain as ever though, and will reportedly look to agree a new contract with Neves, which will see his release clause rise to as high as £130m.

"Excellent" Neves could complete Liverpool rebuild

If Liverpool can jump ahead of United and secure the signature of Neves, then they could finally complete their midfield rebuild, perhaps allowing Mac Allister to return to his natural role in the process. Neves' stats certainly show that he is a player capable of becoming a player full of talent and at 19, he should only get better.

Player Progressive Carries Per 90 Progressive Passes Per 90 Tackles Won Clearances Joao Neves 1.57 7.11 22 12 Alexis Mac Allister 1.31 7.01 16 7

It's no surprise that Neves has been at the centre of praise already throughout his career, including from compatriot Bruno Fernandes, who told Sport TV via Football Transfers: "It has to be the Man United coach who says whether he has a place or not. He's a great player, I don't know if he would have a place or not. It depends on the coach and his ideas.

“But he's an excellent player and an excellent kid, very professional, You will have a bright future wherever you go. I would really like to have him by my side. Because he has quality and will have a bright future. It depends on him. What I want most is the best for him."