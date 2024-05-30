With the Arne Slot era set to get underway, Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign a midfielder who would take the Reds up another level in the middle of the park.

Liverpool transfer news

Whether it's links to Rodrygo, Aurelien Tchouameni or Johan Bakayoko, it seems as though Michael Edwards is keen to make some statement signings this summer, having returned to take a bigger role than ever at Anfield. He, alongside Richard Hughes, will be looking to hand Slot the best possible start to his Liverpool career.

Those behind the scenes at the club proved their willingness to spend last summer when welcoming the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister and it could be the midfield that takes the focus once again in the coming months.

As well as Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch have done to settle into life at Liverpool, the Reds are arguably one star away from handing Slot a title-winning midfield. And that's where Bruno Guimaraes could come in.

According to AS, Liverpool are eyeing a move to sign Guimaraes this summer in a move that would be worth a reported €80m (£68m) with the Brazilian's €115m (£98m) release clause coming to an end on June 24.

That said, Liverpool aren't the only side interested, with Premier League rivals Manchester City and Arsenal also eyeing moves to lure the Newcastle star away from St James' Park this summer. Given that the Magpies may need to raise funds to comply with PSR too, all three clubs could be primed and ready to take full advantage and offer a helping hand.

For Liverpool, Guimaraes represents the chance to complete their midfield rebuild once and for all ahead of an important first season under Slot.

"Magnificent" Guimaraes could replace Endo

Despite just how much of a pleasant surprise Endo has been for Liverpool since arriving, it remains to be seen just how long he can keep progressing at 31 years old and competing in one of the most intense leagues that world football has to offer. The arrival of Guimaraes would ease any of those concerns and likely result in a squad role for the Japan international. Guimaraes, meanwhile, would form quite the partnership with Mac Allister.

Premier League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Bruno Guimaraes Alexis Mac Allister Goals 7 5 Assists 8 5 Progressive Passes 283 209 Ball Recoveries 236 195

With more assists than Trent Alexander-Arnold's four in the Premier League this season, Guimaraes' creativity is an underrated aspect of his game but a part that can get the Liverpool attack finally firing on all cylinders again following a poor end to the campaign.

Eddie Howe won't be keen to part ways with his star man, however, despite his reported £160k-a-week wage, having previously said via Football365: "Yes, they love him and rightly so after today’s performance. He was magnificent in every discipline of the game."