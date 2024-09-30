Liverpool are believed to have entered the race to sign a "versatile" player capable of thriving on either flank, according to a new transfer claim.

Liverpool transfer news

The futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah continue to dominate some of the headlines at Anfield, with the trio all out of contract at the end of this season.

Sevilla ace Juanlu Sanchez has been linked with a move to Liverpool, potentially being eyed up as a replacement for Alexander-Arnold, should the unthinkable happen and the Reds' vice-captain decides not to sign an extension at his boyhood club. The 21-year-old can thrive at right-back and in midfield, and represented Spain's Olympic team earlier this summer.

In terms of a possible Salah replacement, Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams is reportedly being viewed as a target, following an outstanding Euro 2024 campaign with Spain, winning the trophy and registering three goal contributions (two goals and one assist).

Meanwhile, Freiburg youngster Merlin Rohl has also emerged as a rumoured option for Liverpool, with his current club desperate to keep hold of him, offering him a new contract in the process. It remains to be seen if the midfielder's head will be turned by the Reds' interest.

Liverpool in the race to sign versatile ace

According to TuttoMercatoWeb journalist Niccolo Ceccarini [via Sport Witness], Liverpool are in the race to sign Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu, with Tottenham also thought to be eyeing a move for him.

The 19-year-old is also wanted by Serie A giants Napoli, while AC Milan are mentioned as potential suitors, too, with his current team knowing it will be "difficult" to retain his services beyond this season, not least if an "important" offer arrives from another club.

At 19, Dorgu is still such a young player, so it would be unfair to expect him to be a star from the off at Liverpool, but he could be an ideal addition for Arne Slot.

Smarterscout have lauded his ability on X, saying: "Patrick Dorgu could be on course for a breakout season. A versatile wing player, he can play anywhere on the left or even as a RW. He showed promising signs with his link-up play and movement into the danger area last season, so he should aim to build on that."

Dorgu can excel at left-back, meaning Liverpool could view the Lecce youngster as a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson. Now 30, the Scot may just be slightly past his absolute peak, so the Dane could come in as an understudy to begin with, prior to usurping the Reds hero.

The fact that the two-cap Denmark international can also play on the left wing is an added bonus for Slot - he can thrive on the right-hand side in defence and attack, too - so it is easy to see why the Reds value him. There is clearly stiff competition for him, but Liverpool are still arguably the most exciting option out of themselves, Spurs, Napoli and Milan, given their current standing in Europe.