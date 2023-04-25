It has undoubtedly not been the season that Liverpool supporters would have been hoping for, with last season's quadruple charge now seeming like a distant memory.

The Reds are set to end the campaign without attaining silverware after winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup last season, with even securing a top-four berth currently looking unlikely.

One key figure that has somewhat underwhelmed is influential defender, Virgil van Dijk, with the 31-year-old having had a "poor" season, according to club legend Jamie Carragher.

That being said, however, the former Southampton man has previously been a standout presence for Jurgen Klopp's side over the past few years, having helped the club to Premier League and Champions League success since his £75m arrival in 2018.

Such has been the Dutchman's impact at Anfield, he was even dubbed the "best centre-half of all time" by ex-Liverpool striker, Michael Owen, back in 2022, with that an indication of just how highly regarded the £220k-per-week titan is by those both at the club and across the game.

It will then prove a particularly difficult ask to try and replace the experienced asset when he does eventually move on in the years to come on, with Klopp and co potentially needing to consider a succession plan sooner rather than later.

Rather than splashing the cash to find a successor to the 6 foot 5 menace, however, the Merseysiders could look to the academy ranks to find a dream heir in the form of 18-year-old, Lee Jonas.

Who is Lee Jonas?

The promising teenager - who can also feature at right-back - has been a regular fixture at youth level so far this season, having made 30 appearances across all fronts to date, including 22 Premier League 2 outings.

The England U19 international - who joined the club from rivals Everton at U12 level - appears to have the attributes to take on Van Dijk's mantle as the dominant force in Klopp's side in the years to come, having been described as 'good on the ball and strong in the air' by the club's official website.

Those traits are undoubtedly shared by the current Liverpool first-team star, with Van Dijk notably ranking in the top 19% among his European peers for progressive passes, showcasing his ability at playing out from the back, while the Netherlands international also mirrors Jonas in being a real monster in the air, as he ranks in the top 15% for aerial duels won.

The £760-per-week youngster has demonstrated his own imposing quality during his solitary EFL Trophy outing earlier in the campaign, having won 75% of his aerial duels in that loss to Accrington Stanley, while also recording three interceptions.

The local star was also notably dubbed "brilliant" by Liverpool Echo's Keifer MacDonald following his performance in the UEFA Youth League win over Porto last month, featuring seven times in total in that run to the quarter-final stage.

A 'talented' and 'very committed' defender - as per the club's official website - the teen sensation could well be one to keep an eye on next season and beyond, with Klopp potentially having his ideal Van Dijk heir right under his nose.