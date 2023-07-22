Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has agreed to a "three-year contract" with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq that will see the Reds earn £12m.

However, no announcement has been made because the clubs are "still checking all the documents", per transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

Is Jordan Henderson leaving Liverpool this summer?

After enduring a disappointing season by their own high standards last year and missing out on Champions League football, Liverpool have been undergoing something of a squad overhaul so far this summer.

The midfield has already seen the introduction of World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister and Hungary international Dominik Szoboszlai, while the likes of Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all left.

Moreover, those are just the confirmed departures. Brazilian midfielder Fabinho has been heavily touted for a move to Saudi Arabia this summer as Al-Ittihad are said to have had a £40m bid accepted by the Reds, per Sky Sports.

Then there's the club captain, Henderson, who, just like his Brazilian counterpart, looks to be on his way to the Middle East this summer, as according to transfers expert Romano, the deal between the clubs and player is agreed and it is just a matter of paperwork before it is announced to the world.

He explained the situation on his YouTube channel, saying:

"The feeling is that the deal is almost done. We said, 'here we go,' and we can confirm the agreement between Jordan Henderson and Al-Ettifaq, the team trained by Steven Gerrard. [It is a] three-year contract.

"So Henderson said yes, but now also the clubs have an agreement - we said that 24 hours ago - it's for £12m fee plus add-ons. These are the terms of the agreement for Jordan Henderson to join Al-Ettifaq.

"I'm told that they are still checking all the documents, so it could take some days to sign the deal and see Henderson in an Al-Ettifaq shirt, but the deal is done."

Who else are Liverpool linked with this summer?

With so many midfielders either out the door already or on the way out, it's hardly surprising to see the club linked to so many midfielders as potential replacements, with one of the strongest links this summer being to 19-year-old Southampton wonderkid Romeo Lavia.

The Belgium international has been courting the interest of several top Premier League sides this summer such as Arsenal and Chelsea, but according to Football Insider, it's Liverpool that are closing in on a deal for the youngster.

The publication states that the Merseysiders have remained in contact with the south coast club and are hopeful they can agree on a deal to see him join Jurgen Klopp's rebuild 'by the end of the month'.

Interestingly, another star name that has been attached to Liverpool following the outflow of midfield talent over the last couple of weeks is Brighton & Hove Albion star and Chelsea target Moises Caicedo.

According to TalkSport, the six-time European champions 'will consider' joining the race for the Ecuadorian star should they lose both Henderson and Fabinho, and considering the developments with those two players, this is a move that could conceivably happen.

The Seagulls star has been the subject of two failed bids from the Blues already this summer - the second being worth £70m - so it would likely require a record transfer fee to bring the 21-year-old to the north-west, but stranger things have happened.

Whoever Liverpool end up selling and signing this summer, the team fans go to watch on 13th August is likely to be very different to the one they saw on the final day of the season.