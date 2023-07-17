Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is now on the verge of sealing his Reds exit this summer, according to a key update regarding his future.

Is Jordan Henderson leaving Liverpool?

The 33-year-old has enjoyed 12 unforgettable years at Anfield, overcoming a tough early spell at the club to become one of the best skippers in the club's history, having taken over from Steven Gerrard upon his departure back in 2015.

Henderson has won countless trophies during his time as a Liverpool player, most memorable lifting the Champions League in 2010 and the Premier League the following year - Micah Richards has hailed him as "world-class" - and his reputation as a Reds legend is now undeniable, having been such a strong servant for so many years.

Sadly, though, it looks as though the Englishman's time as a Liverpool player is coming to an end, with strong recent reports suggesting he is on the verge of joining Saudi Arabian side At Ettifaq, who are currently managed by Reds icon Gerrard.

While Henderson is currently in Germany with the rest of the squad on pre-season duty, a new claim suggests that he will be waving goodbye to his teammates very soon.

What's the latest on Jordan Henderson's Liverpool future?

According to Football Insider early on Monday morning, Henderson has been in further negotiations with Al Ettifaq over a move to the club in recent hours, with a medical now edging closer:

"Liverpool expect to follow the sale of Fabinho this week with that of skipper Jordan Henderson after negotiations progressed in the last 24 hours, sources have told Football Insider. The Anfield skipper, 33, has agreed a two-year contract with Al Ettifaq worth a staggering £700,000-a-week, while Fabinho has been given the green light by the club to finalise the terms of a £40million move to Al-Ittihad.

"Both moves are well advanced and expected to go through in what will accelerate the overhaul of the Liverpool midfield that began with the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

"The Saudi club are confident a medical and the formalities of the move will now be completed soon, putting an end to the England international’s glittering 12-year Anfield career."

This is such a say way for Henderson's Liverpool career to end, with the captain still seemingly considered a key squad player heading into the 2023/24 season. He still has plenty to offer, even if his best days are behind him, and his leadership on and off the pitch will be greatly missed, especially as former vice-captain James Milner also departed for Brighton earlier in the summer.

With Fabinho also expected to move on, too, this really is a summer of enormous change in Liverpool's midfield, with Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain exiting earlier in the window, and both Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszali coming in from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively.

In truth, it needed to happen to some degree, considering how ageing and disjointed the Reds looked in the middle of the park last season, but Jurgen Klopp has a massive job on his hands ensuring that new faces fit in quickly, and that further signings come in to fill the imminent void left by Henderson and Fabinho, avoiding a season of transition in the process.