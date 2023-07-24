Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will seal his move to Saudi Arabia at some point "this week", according to a new update on the saga from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Is Jordan Henderson leaving Liverpool?

The 33-year-old has enjoyed a legendary Anfield career, arriving from Sunderland way back in the summer of 2011 and maturing into arguably one of the best skippers in the club's history.

Henderson's Reds story has been such a heartwarming one, having recovered from a really tough early spell at the club to eventually became a leader who has lifted endless trophies along the way, including the Premier League and Champions League.

From nowhere, however, the midfielder looks set to bring an end to his time at Anfield, with endless recent reports claiming he will join up with former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard at Saudi side Al Ettifaq. While his best days look to be behind him, given his age and form last season, it is a move that very few saw coming, with the general consensus being that he would remain on Merseyside as a squad player.

Henderson's decision appears to be made up, however, and a new update has now emerged that outlines exactly when his Reds departure will likely be announced.

What's the latest transfer news?

Taking to Twitter, Romano dropped a short but significant update regarding the England international's future, saying he expects his exit to be completed in the coming days:

"Jordan Henderson deal to be signed this new week."

It almost still feels quite bizarre that Henderson is leaving Liverpool for Saudi Arabia, with his Anfield career coming to a surreal and underwhelming end. Given what he has achieved at the club, he deserved a memorable send-off, with images of him being serenaded by the Kop, but instead, he is slinking out of the exit door in unsatisfactory fashion.

It is certainly disappointing to see the veteran choosing to move to Saudi Arabia for what is seemingly a financial decision, especially when he has stood up so valiantly for the LGBT community down the years, and it is hard not to see his Liverpool legacy being tarnished a little.

Of course, Henderson will always be appreciated for being a great captain, not to mention making 492 appearances and providing so much underrated quality along the way, but things could have ended up so much better, in terms of his departure.

In hindsight, offering him a new long-term deal in 2021 was a poor decision by the club, tying him down until 2025, when it would have made far more sense for him to just see out of old contract until 2023, leaving on a free transfer at this point and receiving the kind of goodbye that Roberto Firmino did at the end of last season.

The key now is for Liverpool to make sure they bring in outstanding replacements for both Henderson and Fabinho this summer - younger midfield options such as Romeo Lavia and Cheick Doucoure who are capable of covering ground, bringing intensity and generally enjoying the influence the Reds pair once had.