Raheem Sterling and Liverpool. It was a brilliant marriage of talent and institution that ended on such jarring terms. With a difficult relationship with Brendan Rodgers, the club missing out on the Premier League title in 2014, and rival clubs circling - the Reds had to loosen their grasp on Sterling in July 2015.

The star winger had turned down a lucrative contract. Following that, he had an unsanctioned BBC interview. Then, he withdrew from preseason which drew criticism from legends Steven Gerrard and Graeme Souness. It was truly time to go.

The £44m five-year-deal, with £5m worth of add-ons, was one of few positives in selling a great player to a rival in Manchester City. Yet despite the then-British transfer record being smashed; Liverpool seemed to hold out hope for one youngster that could relight the metaphorical torch that Sterling had thrown (rather than passed) down on his semi-disgraced departure.

Step forward a certain Jordon Ibe...

Where did Jordon Ibe start his career?

Ibe had been at Liverpool at the same time as Sterling. Arriving at the same time too, Ibe showed his EFL credentials like Sterling had with QPR. Ibe turned out for Wycombe Wanderers in the 2011/12 season - and a goal on his debut made himself the then-youngest Football League scorer ever just ten days shy of his 16th birthday.

This sole goal in 11 games placed a big 'buy me' sticker on his back too and amidst interest from Manchester United, Liverpool eventually signed Ibe for just over £500k (€600k).

How good was Jordon Ibe at Liverpool?

Fast forward from 2012 to 2015. Sterling of course left for the Etihad, and whilst much was demanded of Rodgers to get a replacement - many at the club believed the natural successor was Ibe. Liverpool icon John Aldridge once even went as far as saying:

"Raheem is obviously a hugely talented player but Liverpool have a top replacement in Jordan Ibe. I’ve been watching Jordan play since he was 15. He’s a terrific player and has bags of potential. In fact, I think he’s got as much if not more potential than Raheem and will go on to be a better player." (John Aldridge via Kicca and BT Sport, 2015)

Unfortunately for Aldridge, the Anfield faithful, and Ibe himself - the 19-year-old couldn't quite live up to Sterling's standards.

He started with loans after youth involvement, effectively breaking into Brendan Rodgers' first team plan after a successful 2014-15 loan to Derby County. A MOTM performance in February 2015's Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park looked like the start of something brilliant.

However, Ibe's Anfield move was perhaps premature. Competing with top-class players in attack like Daniel Sturridge, Luis Suárez, and Philippe Coutinho saw limited runs of consistency. When he was given a chance, there seemed no real improvement in terms of goal contributions.

After 58 all competition appearances, four goals, and seven assists - Jordon Ibe moved on to Bournemouth for £15m. There he found a solid spell from 2016-20 - scoring five times and assisting nine in 92 outings - before moving to Derby County but at the latter, personal struggles would find the winger reevaluating his path.

Where is Jordon Ibe now?

Ibe played just one league game for County before he found his contract terminated with mutual consent.

After this, a Turkish move to Adanaspor failed to really take flight and with the pandemic - mental health issues that he'd tried to combat at Bournemouth with rehabilitation, resurfaced. In 2021, the brave 25-year-old offered a statement on his Instagram:

After some time away, where Ibe admitted he "lost passion" for the game he loves, Ibe - now 27 years old - looks to restart his career in the fifth tier of English Football with National League Ebbsfleet United.

Upon signing, he said: “I feel like the time out was to humble myself and get my mind right. I was speaking to my missus on the way to the game on Saturday and I said I feel like a kid again, going to football, because it’s been a while since I’ve put on club attire and gone to a matchday.

"It feels new but it’s not new because I’ve done it in the Premier League, so it’s refreshing. Not everyone gets a second chance but I’m lucky and grateful. This could have never happened and I’d be waiting for another club.”

The hope is that he finds that raw love for the game again at Ebbsfleet. Everyone's behind him.