Liverpool's prospective new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke could provide a 'fresh approach' to recruitment at Anfield, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Jorg Schmadtke?

As per The Guardian, Liverpool are in talks to appoint Schmadtke as their new sporting director to replace outgoing figure Julian Ward, who will leave in the summer following a brief stint in the role.

The report states that the 59-year-old left Wolfsburg back in February and has occupied similar positions at Hannover and Cologne; however, has yet to venture abroad in his recruitment career.

Jurgen Klopp has recently commented on Liverpool's search for a new sporting director, as per BBC Sport, stating: "Pretty much everyone has a sporting director because it makes sense.

Sport BILD journalist Christian Falk has heard different information to the widely discussed rumours that Schmadtke is in dialogue over the possibility of becoming sporting director, stating on Twitter: "According to our information, Jörg Schmadtke is actually in talks with Liverpool first about a post as "external consultant for transfers" for temporary support".

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones believes that Schmadtke would provide a 'fresh approach' to potential incomings at Liverpool if he was to be brought to Anfield in any capacity.

Jones told FFC: "I think it's actually quite refreshing to hear something like this is in the works and it might put a bit more of a fresh approach to the market and might provide a new spark to the conversations that they end up having among the transfer committee."

Who could Liverpool sign in the summer to rebuild their squad?

Liverpool have been linked with several players this summer as they look to strengthen, with midfield said to be a particular area of interest for German coach Klopp.

It has already been confirmed that long-term target Jude Bellingham won't be heading to Anfield in the off-season; nevertheless, Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, Bayern Munich anchorman Ryan Gravenberch and Brighton & Hove Albion ace Alexis Mac Allister are all reported to be on Liverpool's wishlist.

Portuguese outlet O'Jogo have also claimed that Sporting Lisbon man Manuel Ugarte is someone who has attracted interest from the red half of Merseyside, though Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are also mooted to be keen on securing his signature.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will all leave Anfield on free transfers come the end of this term, indicating that Klopp's rebuild is already well underway as he looks to freshen up his squad ahead of 2023/24.