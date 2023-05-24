Liverpool are expected to complete the appointment of Jorg Schmadtke as the Premier League club's new sporting director "in the next days", according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Who is Jorg Schmadtke?

Schmadtke is a German former professional manager turned sporting director and has vast experience off the field, having previously carried out spells with Alemannia Aachen, Hannover 96, FC Koln and most recently Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, and since Julian Ward announced back in November that he would be departing at the end of the season, FSG appear to have identified the 59-year-old as a potential ideal successor.

As quoted by The Telegraph, Jurgen Klopp confirmed during a public interview that he holds an existing relationship with his compatriot, but insisted that any kind of move being completed would not simply be as a result of their friendship, and now, the behind-the-scenes figure is set to put pen to paper on a short-term deal.

Are Liverpool appointing Schmadtke?

Taking to Twitter, Romano revealed that Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Schmadtke, with the appointment likely to be finalised imminently over the course of the next week. The Italian reporter wrote:

"Jorg Schmadtke will be in England in the next days in order to sign the contract as new Liverpool director, as expected. Former Wolfsburg director will work with Jurgen Klopp on strategy and signings — the manager will remain crucial figure to make decisions."

Schmadtke only announced his retirement five months ago, so the fact that he’s willing to come out of it so soon must mean that he believes he can help Liverpool progress over the summer - and there is plenty of work for him to be getting underway with, especially in strengthening the midfield area, which has been highlighted as a priority position.

The Dusseldorf native has a good track record of identifying stars in the making, having signed Wout Weghorst at Wolfsburg, who had a fantastic spell at the club posting 92 goal contributions in 144 appearances, while he is now, of course, playing in the top flight with Manchester United.

Football Insider has already reported that FSG will give the sporting director the opportunity to extend his stay should he impress during his work in the coming months, and a longer-term contract would be fully deserved should he manage to secure the club's top targets alongside Klopp ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.