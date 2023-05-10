Reliable journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft has revealed details over Jorg Schmadtke's upcoming deal to become a sporting director at Liverpool via his personal Twitter account.

What is the latest on Jorg Schmadtke to Liverpool?

The Reds have been on the hunt for a fresh sporting director following the news that their current man in the role, Julian Ward, is set to depart Anfield at the end of the season.

Following the announcement that the 41-year-old would be on his way out of Liverpool, Ajax had put together a deal to try and tempt the director into moving to the Netherlands. However, he has instead opted to take a break from football and when he does depart the Premier League side in summer, he will become a free agent.

It means that there is now a gap to be filled in the Reds' sporting director department and with the transfer window set to open again, it is important for the side to try and appoint someone ahead of the beginning of business. It is Jorg Schmadtke who has been identified as the man for them, with the former Wolfsburg director set to join the club's transfer committee to help with potential incomings and outgoings.

Now, Fjortoft has revealed the length of his agreement at Anfield. The journalist stated via his Twitter that the director will be joining the side for just three months to help them over the summer window. He said: "Understand it’s 3 months deal. Just helping Liverpool out in the coming transfer window!"

Who is Jorg Schmadtke?

The 59-year-old has worked in Europe over the last few years and has a lot of experience in Germany in particular. Before his time with Wolfsburg, the director spent four years with FC Koln, where he held the same position.

He also had a four year spell with Hannover 96, during which time they had a rather successful spell in the Bundesliga. With Schmadtke behind the scenes as a sporting director, the club finished as high up as fourth in the division.

If Schmadtke could implement a successful transfer strategy at Anfield during his time at the club this summer, then he could be a shrewd appointment from them, even if he does only pen a short-term contract.