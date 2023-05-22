Liverpool are interested in signing Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich, and could look to further negotiations this summer after emerging as a recent target for manager Jurgen Klopp.

What's the latest on Joshua Kimmich to Liverpool?

Klopp indeed appears to be enamoured with his compatriot's skill set, and according to Spanish outlet Marca, could make their move, with a midfield exodus forthcoming at Anfield.

James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all heading for the gates, and with the Reds falling flat and unlikely to qualify for Champions League football next term, bolstering the ranks with a premium midfielder in Kimmich could steady the ship and then some.

The Bavarian reportedly demand at least €60m (£52m) for their ball-playing whiz, who has just two years left on his contract and is receiving further attention from Arsenal and Barcelona.

What is Joshua Kimmich's style of play?

While the alleged £53m fee is not too steep on the modern transfer market, Liverpool's recruitment department will find a sinuous track in negotiating a deal with the player and coming to an agreement on personal terms, with the 28-year-old boasting lucrative £331k-per-week wages at the Allianz Arena.

But what a robust presence the Merseyside outfit would inject into the fray, fortifying the centre with an iron-clad resolve and orchestrating from his deep-lying placement to emphatic effect, with former Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge paying homage to his quality.

He said: "He's got a profound understanding of the game, and is decisive in setting the tempo and providing impetus in our team.

"It is no exaggeration to say that Joshua Kimmich is the very embodiment of world-class."

Having made 346 appearances for the German giants since arriving from Stuttgart in 2015, Kimmich has scored 40 goals and supplied an impressive 94 assists, winning seven Bundesliga titles, three DFB Pokals and the Champions League.

The 76-cap Germany captain is a "phenomenal" player, as lauded by Jose Mourinho, and a wonder with the ball at his feet; as per FBref, he ranks among the top 6% of midfielders plying their trade across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for rate of assists, the top 4% for shot-creating actions, the top 1% for attempted passes and the top 2% for progressive passes per 90, which underscored his value and prowess in operating within the half-spaces to aplomb.

One can only imagine the effect he could have on Liverpool's right-back supreme Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has no doubt been at the epicentre of his side's struggles this term but remains one of Europe's very best in conducting the play and initiating dazzling sequences with his passing.

The 24-year-old ranks among the top 12% of positional peers for rate of assists, the top 4% for shot-creating actions and the top 2% for progressive passes per 90, and has recently unearthed a seasonal resurgence after a tactical tweak from his manager.

That now sees him deployed in an inverted full-back role, assuming position alongside midfield anchor Fabinho when the Reds have possession and dictating the play from the centre.

Kimmich made the transition from defence to midfield himself several years ago, and could bestow the fruits of his labour upon Alexander-Arnold as the £180k-per-week gem seeks clarity over his best-placed role for the future, with the German described as "world-class" across both deployments by former boss Julian Nagelsmann.

From a strictly match-centric perspective, the duo could unite and ebb and flow within Klopp's system, merging skill sets and creating a devastating sense of flux to wreak havoc on opposing defences for years to come.