Liverpool are set for some major changes to their playing staff in the summer as they gear up for a period of transition next term that will see them take to the Anfield turf without many of the old guard who have been mainstays in Jurgen Klopp's side for several years.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are already on their way out in the off-season and more could be set to follow as the Merseyside giants plan ahead for 2023/24.

Transfer incomings and outgoings are likely to be at the forefront of Klopp's thinking with the summer window now almost upon us.

As per Sky Sports, one potential arrival at Anfield in the forthcoming transfer window may be RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, who is attracting interest from Liverpool alongside Chelsea and Manchester City.

What's the latest news involving Josko Gvardiol and who could he displace at Anfield?

BILD report that RB Leipzig have reportedly set Gvardiol's price tag at €100 million (£87 million) amid significant attraction towards his services heading into the summer.

Speaking to Football FanCast, Red TV pundit Paul Machin thinks that any prospective arrival of Gvardiol at Anfield could pose a problem to Liverpool defender Andy Robertson, who has featured at times as part of a back three in recent matches to accommodate for Trent Alexander-Arnold's new advanced role.

Machin told FFC when asked about Gvardiol: "That's either as a long-term replacement for Virgil Van Dijk, who plays the left side of a centre-back pairing or more interestingly, is he going to challenge with Andy Robertson, who in this new system effectively plays more like a left of a back three."

Intriguingly, £100k-a-week earner Robertson has actually been linked with a shock move to Real Madrid, who are said to have the Scotland captain on a 'list of potential summer reinforcements' to replace Ferland Mendy, according to The Daily Mail.

Gvardiol, who has been labelled as "fearless" by former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand arriving at Liverpool would likely add further competition for his place in the side, especially in a back three, given his potential to develop into a star.

In 2022/23, the Croatia international has made 41 appearances in all competitions for RB Leipzig and netted three goals in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite it not being the most obvious player comparison to make due to evident positional differences, WhoScored notes that Gvardiol this season trumps Robertson on completed clearances, pass success rate and aerial duels won per game. In order, Gvardiol has managed 2.3 clearances, 89.3% pass efficiency and 1.4 aerial bouts won. On the other hand, Robertson comes in at 1.3 clearances, 84.2% pass success and 0.6 successful aerial duels per fixture.

If Alexander-Arnold is going to feature in a central role more often next term, it may be an idea to bring in an elite-level central defender to combat counter attacks and also to provide quality distribution to break the lines, something Gvardiol evidently has the capacity to do.

As per BT Sport quoted by The Daily Express, pundit Owen Hargreaves tipped Gvardiol to go on to become the best central defender in the world, stating: "I think the boys said it, three centre backs in the studio before, all top players. He [Gvardiol], I think, is an absolute top one. I think he’ll be the best centre-back in the world one day."

In a summer of upheaval at Anfield, Gvardiol joining Liverpool would be a coup and he could go on to be a Premier League star for years to come.