Liverpool have removed themselves from the race to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol due to his extortionate price tag, according to reports in the last 48 hours.

What's the latest on Gvardiol to Liverpool?

Sky Sports reporter Peter Smith credited the Reds with an interest in the 21-year-old back in February, with Premier League rivals Manchester City and Chelsea also name-checked, but with the youngster publicly admitting that he was a boyhood Reds fan and that it was a dream to play for the club growing up, Jurgen Klopp was handed the advantage.

90min later revealed that the Merseyside outfit sent scouts to watch the centre-back to monitor his situation ahead of the upcoming transfer window, and it wasn’t long before they emerged as favourites for his signature. The Anfield side were reportedly firmly in the running and even well-placed to land the Croatia international ahead of their fellow competitors, but it would appear that they have since had a change of heart.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool “no longer” consider Gvardiol a “top target” because FSG believe RB Leipzig’s valuation is “too expensive”. The Bundesliga giants are “demanding” a financial package close to almost £80m, which includes add-ons and extra bonuses, which is a price that the board deem “unrealistic”. The Reds are therefore believed to have now turned their attention towards Eintracht Frankfurt’s Evan Ndicka and Chelsea’s Levi Colwill as suitable alternatives to Gvardiol.

Are Liverpool right to end their pursuit of Gvardiol?

Liverpool making this decision on Gvardiol the same as they did with Jude Bellingham is the correct one for this summer at least, but with Gvardiol having a release clause that is set to become active next year, it’d definitely be worth making another attempt in 2024.

The Leipzig star has won 16 tackles from 22 attempts this season and is averaging 2.5 clearances per league game, and is a real rock at the heart of his backline, but he’s also capable of contributing to his team’s efforts at the opposite end of the pitch.

The World Cup “gladiator”, as lauded by journalist Ryan Taylor, has scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 151 appearances throughout his career and ranks in the 97th percentile for successful take-ons, so is comfortable in possession and likes to drive forward out of his box.

Finally, Gvardiol is predominantly a centre-back but he additionally has the versatility to operate at left-back which will be an attractive attribute to Klopp given the bad luck he’s previously had with defensive injuries, so this is yet another reason as to why he’d be an ideal fit at Anfield.