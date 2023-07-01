Journalist Dean Jones has suggested that Cody Gakpo's future is at centre-forward as the Liverpool attacker continues to adapt to life in the Premier League.

What did Jones say about Cody Gakpo?

When Liverpool announced a new signing at the beginning of last season's January transfer window, many fans were mightily relieved. Finally, a new midfielder to help steady the ship.

But that wasn't quite the case, with the arrival of attacker Cody Gakpo, while recognised as a great piece of business, not the kind of signing the Liverpool supporters were after.

With Jurgen Klopp managing to mould the forward into a prime Roberto Firmino replacement, Gakpo was instrumental in the Reds' Europa League qualification last season, managing to salvage something from a torrid campaign.

While the 24-year-old arrived from PSV Eindhoven as a left-winger, Klopp has rarely played the Dutch international there, instead moving him centrally into a false-nine role.

Finishing the season with seven goals and three assists in the Premier League, the experiment worked, also helping others around him find better form such as Diogo Jota.

Dean Jones believes that Gakpo is destined to play in a central role moving forward, arguing that it is the position in which Liverpool can get the most from their winter signing.

Speaking to Football FanCast, Jones said: "He did keep going though and as the older he gets, the more you would be willing to expect him to overcome those difficulties in front of goal."

He added: "He does look and have the build of somebody who probably should be a centre-forward. So, I think that that's probably the best route for them to go down. But Gakpo is just so versatile, so smart that it's just nice to know you've got that one up your sleeve."

Liverpool fans will be hoping that Gakpo can impress even further next season with a full pre-season under his belt and a more settled and well-stocked squad around him.

The Reds are not expected to go into the market for an attacker, instead prioritising a midfield rebuild and defensive reinforcements in the summer window.

What do the stats say about Cody Gakpo?

While Gakpo may not have flourished into a goalscoring number nine yet, the signs suggest that he is still a very clinical player. In the Premier League last season, compared to other forwards, Gakpo was in the top 3% for goals per shot on target, averaging 0.58.

The Dutchman also outperformed his 6.2 xG, netting seven times, and also finished in the top 30% for goals per game.

His defensive stats compared to other strikers are superb, sitting in the top 8% or higher for tackles, tackles in the attacking third and dribblers tackled. This highlights his importance in leading the press for Liverpool and forcing turnovers high up the pitch, something which Klopp will undoubtedly love about Gakpo.

Described by Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders as having a "special skill set", the balance he provides Klopp's side is of great significance, and he has already made himself the perfect heir to Firmino's Anfield throne.