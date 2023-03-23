Liverpool are interested in a swoop for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who has been struggling to find his feet in the German Bundesliga.

What's the latest on Gravenberch to Liverpool?

According to The Athletic's James Pearce, the Dutch maestro is "under consideration" by Reds manager Jurgen Klopp and technical director Julian Ward, with a bid possibly forthcoming this summer.

The precocious midfielder joined Bayern in the summer for €24m (£20m) from Ajax, but has failed to make the impact desired thus far, subsequently linked with a move to Merseyside in January, though the player rebuffed the advances from Premier League suitors.

Valued at £44m by CIES Football Observatory, it is unlikely that the ace would be available for anything even close to cheaper than that fee, but with Liverpool interested in signing Jude Bellingham, who is rated at €125m (£110m), Gravenberch could be a shrewd alternative.

Should Liverpool sign Gravenberch?

Hailed as "one of the biggest talents in Europe" by Bavarian sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, Gravenberch made a resounding start to life in Europe, attracting attention from a plethora of top outfits before making the move to Munich.

With Ajax, the 20-year-old scored 12 goals and supplied 13 assists from 103 appearances in the maiden phase of his career, flourishing as indeed one of the best teenage talents on the globe.

His spell at Bayern has certainly been less fruitful thus far, having scored just one goal and assist apiece and starting only four times across all competitions, but given the imperious nature of Julian Nagelsmann's outfit and Gravenberch's tender age, this is hardly a detriment to his impressive skill set.

The prowess of the Netherlands' "greatest talent" - as dubbed by former Ajax forward Wim Kieft - is evidenced through statistics provided by FBref, with the £156k-per-week phenom ranking among the top 11% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues for shot-creating actions, the top 8% for total shots and the top 9% for progressive passes received, illustrating a transitional nature that would be a coveted asset at Anfield right now.

Frankly, Liverpool have been lacklustre and lifeless for large parts of the season, out of every cup competition and languishing six points off Tottenham Hotspur who occupy fourth spot.

And with the ever-reliable David Ornstein recently revealing that the Reds' prospects of clinching their top target, Bellingham, hang by a thread after concerns over the price involved and affluence of rival suitors, Klopp might be wise to make contingency plans.

The £27k-per-week ​​​​​​​"superstar" - as lauded by Rio Ferdinand - ranks himself among the top 11% of midfielders for shot-creating actions and progressive passes received per 90, also ranking among the top 1% for successful take-ons and the top 6% for progressive passes, and Bayern's prodigy seems to mirror the skill set; perhaps not quite refined, Klopp could mould the gem to his clay nonetheless.

Proclaimed to be a future "world-beater" by De Telegraaf journalist Marcel van der Kraan, Gravenberch holds the acumen and wields the tools to be a superlative midfield force over the coming years, and with minutes hard to come by at the Allianz Arena, Klopp must instigate a swoop and replenish Liverpool's midfield.