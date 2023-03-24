Liverpool are still believed to be in pole position in the race to potentially sign Jude Bellingham in the summer transfer window, despite recent reports.

What's the latest on Bellingham's future?

There have been reports to emerge recently suggesting that Liverpool may struggle to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid in the race to sign the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

This concerns the Reds' ability to match the two financial powerhouses in the summer if Dortmund are to demand a fee in the region of £130m.

However, journalist Jacque Talbot has claimed there have been things going on behind the scenes which could see Liverpool maintaining a chance of pulling the signing off.

Indeed, speaking on the Football Insider YouTube channel, the transfer reporter has claimed his knowledge would suggest the Reds are not out of the race just yet:

"I still believe it's Liverpool. The sounds are [that] Liverpool are still there. I know there's been relative reports to the contrary about the financial might of Man City and Real Madrid, which is very possible and Liverpool may be a bit tentative about getting into a bidding war. But there's things been going on behind the scenes that speaks of Bellingham and Liverpool."

"From the information I get, from speaking to various people, weighing it up and putting it out, is that I still believe that it will be Liverpool that will come in."

What would signing Bellingham mean for Liverpool?

Bellingham has become, perhaps, the most sought-after young talent in the world of football with his displays for both Dortmund and England catching the attention of many.

TalkSport presenter Mark Goldbridge called Bellingham a "generational talent" back in 2021 and since then he has gone on to establish himself in Gareth Southgate's national side.

The 19-year-old started in the first of the European Championship qualifiers on Thursday night and received high praise from journalist Josh Bunting on Twitter:

"Jude Bellingham, best player on the pitch, the way he moves is just outstanding. Has that power in his drive but his technique is just beautiful to watch."

And he certainly did move across the pitch with power having completed all three of the dribbles he attempted during the game against the reigning champions (via Sofascore).

Although Liverpool fans will know what they could expect from Bellingham off the pitch, it would be interesting how his possible signing could affect them in the window.

It is believed Dortmund are going to look for a fee in the region of £130m for the midfielder, and if that is the case it could take up the majority of Liverpool's budget if they were to sign him.

Liverpool's season has been incredibly underwhelming and although midfield is an area where they will likely want to improve, it may not be the only position.

Some of Liverpool's defenders have come under criticism this season so it this could highlight another area for Jurgen Klopp to direct his attention in the summer.

But considering they have only spent £120m across the last two windows, whether the money would be available to improve beyond Bellingham could be an issue.