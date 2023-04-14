Liverpool still have a chance of signing Jude Bellingham in the summer transfer window, according to a key update from reporter and former footballer Jan Aage Fjortoft.

Is Bellingham leaving this summer?

The Reds have been endlessly linked with a move for the 19-year-old over the past nine months or so, even arguably standing out as the favourites to sign him from Borussia Dortmund at one stage.

They were dealt a huge blow earlier this week, however, with various reports claiming the transfer to Anfield was off and that Liverpool will look for cheaper midfield targets instead. It looks as though Dortmund's valuation of Bellingham is too much to justify spending on one individual, with alternatives now set to be looked at.

It was an undoubted blow to hear such a piece of news emerge, especially after such a poor season on the pitch for the Reds, with the 24-cap England international someone who could end up being one of the standout midfielders of his generation.

Now, it looks as though all hope may not be completely lost, with a key update emerging.

Could Liverpool still sign Bellingham?

Taking to Twitter, Fjortoft said that Liverpool could yet end up signing Bellingham this summer, explaining the current situation:

"Re: Bellingham: When a club not so keen on much- wanted player anymore it’s usually: - selling club wants “way more” than buying is willing to pay - player doesn’t want to go there. Personally I think Jude could still end up at Liverpool. Roulette just been opened."

It does appear as though this saga may not be completely dead in the water, with it widely believed that Bellingham himself would like a move to Liverpool as he sees the club as an ideal fit for him.

It is the Reds who have reportedly walked away from the move, rather than the player himself saying he wants to join a different club, which should give expectant fans some encouragement that plans to bring him in have not been shelved entirely.

That being said, it looks as though Liverpool's only chance of signing Bellingham is if Dortmund lower their demands - allowing one of their most prized assets to leave for a smaller amount in the process - or if he stays at his current club for one more season and then moves on.

The Merseysiders could then potentially snap him up in the following summer's transfer window instead, at a time when their midfield rebuild has hopefully got them back into the Champions League and challenging for major honours again, and with the club able to afford him.