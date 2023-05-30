Liverpool look to have steadied the ship in the closing weeks of the 22/23 Premier League campaign before a chaotic 4-4 draw against relegated Southampton reminded Jurgen Klopp of the importance of summer reinforcements.

What's the latest on Jules Kounde to Liverpool?

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool have made an offer for Barcelona defender Jules Kounde after he has become discontented with life in Catalonia.

La Blaugrana signed Kounde for €55m (£48m) last summer, and despite winning LaLiga, he is unhappy with Xavi's persistence in playing him at right-back, instead of his preferred central defensive deployment.

The Reds' hopes may be enhanced by the Spanish giants' need to lower their wage bill, but will have to part with at least €60m (£52m) to seal a deal for a new defensive force.

Who could Jules Kounde replace at Liverpool?

Following a season where Liverpool will have failed to qualify for Champions League during a full season with Klopp at the helm, having shipped 47 goals compared to 26 conceded strikes last term, where 92 points and second place were clinched, it would be an understatement to say that Anfield needs freshening up.

The emphasis is on the central midfield, with James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all departing, but the defensive disarray also warrants the signing of a first-rate ace in the mould of Kounde, who has "world-class potential" according to talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Indeed, the 24-year-old has been an integral member of Barcelona's LaLiga-winning campaign, having recorded an average rating of 7.11 - as per Sofascore - despite frequenting his unfavoured role as a full-back.

He could be the perfect star to displace under-fire centre-back Joe Gomez, who has been chastened for some of his performances this season and branded "finished" by Liverpool podcaster Graeme Kelly.

Gomez has played a central role in his outfit's illustrious success since signing from Charlton Athletic for just £3.5m in 2015, but faces uncertainty when considering his future at the club, with his chance to prove his worth against Saints last week ending in a miserable afternoon, with the 4-4 draw highlighting the issues plaguing Klopp and co.

One of Gomez's most arresting attributes is his dynamism, capable of playing across the scope of the defence, but with the earmarking of Kounde, who could deputise for Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right flank with greater stability than his English counterpart, Liverpool's prospects of success would only augment.

Indeed, the £226k-per-week Frenchman ranks among the top 1% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues for rate of assists and the top 2% for shot-creating actions, progressive passes and progressive carries per 90, as per FBref, and while such statistics will be influenced by his fluctuation between centre-back and the wing of the defence, it underscores his ball-playing aptitude regardless.

Described as a "warrior" by ESPN's Frank Leboeuf, Kounde would be a superlative replacement for Gomez, who is increasingly unlikely to ever cement a regular starting berth in Klopp's system, and with Liverpool needing a swift return to prominence, it is the move to make.