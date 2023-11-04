Liverpool have enjoyed a stellar resurgence this season compared to their stagnation during the 2022/23 campaign and this is down to Jurgen Klopp’s diligence in the transfer market.

With the German identifying that his midfield area needed baldy rejigged, out went the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita during the summer, and he utilised his skills to improve his squad.

Young talent such as Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have all arrived at Anfield, and they have each made an impressive impact so far, with the trio registering nine goal contributions – four goals and five assists – between them so far this season.

This new midfield trio has helped the Reds win seven of their first ten Premier League matches as they currently occupy fourth place in the table, while the club have also won all three of their Europa League matches so far this season.

Could this be another season where Klopp wins more silverware for the club? It is looking promising so far and with the January transfer window fast approaching, there could be another one or two additions to the squad.

Liverpool transfer news

While Klopp strengthened his midfield during the summer, the signing of Japanese international Wataro Endo was the most surprising out of them all, arriving from Stuttgart for a fee of around £16.2m.

The manager was keen on either signing Moises Caicedo or Romeo Lavia in order to replace the defensive duties of Fabinho, who departed during the summer, yet in the end, Endo was the player who ended up at Anfield.

It is clear that the 30-year-old is not a long-term solution to the defensive midfield role and this could lead Liverpool back into the transfer market in the coming months to finally land a more permanent option in that position.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Merseyside club are now showing interest in Royal Antwerp teenage sensation Arthur Vermeeren and the good news for Klopp is he could be signed for just €25m (£21.7m) and this could represent an excellent piece of transfer business.

Of course, it isn’t just the Reds who are chasing the youngster, as Barcelona have also been touted with making a potential move for the Belgian, while Manchester United are keeping tabs on him too and if he continues his excellent form, it won't be long before he moves on from Antwerp.

With Mac Allister operating in a more defensive role this season, the signing of Vermeeren could allow him to push into a more advanced role and the supporters could see his true talents.

Signing Arthur Vermeeren could unshackle Alexis Mac Allister

The Argentinian World Cup winner cost Liverpool just an initial £35m a few months ago and considering his form for Brighton and Hove Albion across the previous few years, it could turn out to be a wise investment.

For the Seagulls last term, he split his duties between defensive, central and attacking midfield and demonstrated his penchant for bursting forward often by scoring 12 times, while grabbing three assists and this is the type of form Klopp would love to see.

Due to Fabinho leaving and Thiago out injured, the World Cup winner has had to revert to dropping slightly deeper during his first few months at Liverpool and while the Argentine can still function fairly well, he clearly prefers a more advanced role.

Alexis Mac Allister's statistics in the PL 2022/23 2023/24 Goals 10 0 Assists 2 1 Accurate passes per game 44.9 55 Big chances created 4 1 Key passes per game 1.3 0.7 Stats via Sofascore

When compared to positional peers over the previous 12 months, the 24-year-old currently ranks in the top 3% for total shots per 90 (2.29) while also ranking in the top 13% for successful take-ons per 90 (1.41) and the top 14% for shot-creating actions per 90 (3.5), clearly highlighting how effective his attacking metrics are.

Across 12 matches in all competitions this term, he has managed to register just one assist and by signing Vermeeren to slot into a more defensive-minded position, Mac Allister could thrive by being deployed in a more advanced role under Klopp.

Arthur Vermeeren’s statistics at Royal Antwerp

The 18-year-old made his senior debut for the Belgian side last season and subsequently went on to make 34 appearances in all competitions as he helped the club win the league title and the Belgian Cup during his maiden season.

His talent was obvious from the very first match, and he demonstrated his defensive attributes as the youngster ranked second across the squad for tackles per game (2.5), along with ranking fourth for interceptions per game (1.3) and winning 4.2 ground duels per game as he made his mark in the first team.

Vermeeren has used this solid breakthrough term as a base for further improvement and having already played 19 matches for the club this season, scoring once and registering five assists, proving that not only is he capable of performing well defensively, but he can bring some attacking qualities to the table.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig branded him “one of the most complete young midfielders in Europe” just last month after he shone against Shakhtar Donetsk and Eupen and a move to Liverpool would allow him to take the next step in his development while exposing him to a better league.

The in-demand ace doesn’t turn 19 until February and still has a lot to learn, yet his performances have displayed a maturity which is rare among players of his age, as he is able to combine both his attacking and defensive skillset in order to excel in the engine room.

Klopp may certainly see him as a long-term heir to Fabinho, slotting into the heart of the Liverpool midfield where he can play alongside the likes of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai and allow the duo to push forward as often as possible in order to stimulate their creative juices.

For a fee of just £21.7m, the Merseysiders would be mad to not make a concrete offer when the January transfer window rolls around in just a couple of months, and it would give Klopp the final piece of his midfield jigsaw.

If they do manage to sign him, Vermeeren could turn into a truly world-class player within just a few years, there is no doubt about that.