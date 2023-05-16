Premier League giants Liverpool are interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves this summer, with the Portuguese ace one year away from the expiry of his contract.

What's the latest on Ruben Neves to Liverpool?

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, front-runners Barcelona have hit a bump in the road regarding their pursuit of the Old Gold's star midfielder, with Ansu Fati reluctant to join the ranks at Molineux as part of a swap arrangement, complicating a prospective transfer.

Neves has been valued as high as £50m amid interest from Liverpool, though with just one season until Wolves will lose him for free, interested parties will be hopeful of whittling down the demands.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is in the market for midfielders after a largely torrid campaign, with James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita also all departing at the end of their contracts this summer.

Should Liverpool sign Ruben Neves?

Liverpool, without question, need to bolster their ranks with formidable replacements this summer, replacing the aforementioned trio with several discernible upgrades capable of reigniting the verve and steering towards trophy-laden success once again.

Jude Bellingham was the salient transfer target, though he now seems destined for a date with Real Madrid; attention has consequently moved on to the likes of Mason Mount and Alexis Mac Allister, with the latter in blistering seasonal form with Brighton & Hove Albion, collecting a World Cup trophy on the way too.

Despite the Reds looking to hold the lead in the race for the coveted midfielder, valued at £70m by his outfit, recent revelations have stated that the Argentine would only be looking to depart from the high-flying Seagulls should a suitor be able to provide him with Champions League football.

While Liverpool have finally found form and constructed a seven-game winning streak in the Premier League, top four is still within Manchester United's hands, and ditching plans to sign the 24-year-old in place of his Wolves counterpart Neves could be a more auspicious move.

Okay, not exactly a like-for-like switch, but Curtis Jones' dominant two-goal performance against Leicester City in the Reds' previous match illustrates his growing influence as an attacking presence from the centre, with FBref actually likening him to Mac Allister.

His rise to prominence could leave Klopp targeting someone of Neves' ilk, bolstering the Anfield middle with an iron-clad grip and being the '"leader" - as hailed by BBC's Simon Stone - that the German manager covets.

As per Sofascore, the central monster has recorded an average league rating of 7.28, scoring six goals, completing 84% of his passes and averaging 2.3 tackles and clearances per match.

Hailed as "incredible" by former teammate Hugo Bueno, Klopp could bolster his midfield with a tried and tested phenom, robust and ready to pump vibrant life back into a Liverpool team desperate for illustrious success once again.