Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp knew the importance of a fruitful summer after falling by the wayside last season, with a fifth-placed Premier League finish the product of ineptitude on the transfer front and a startling loss of form and confidence.

Freshening the ranks was always going to be expected, especially considering that James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all departed in June upon the expiry of their contracts.

Such was to be expected, and indeed needed, but the Saudi Arabian raid on Fabinho and captain Jordan Henderson created a brewing sense of panic; apt replacements were paramount.

Well, the early-season narrative suggests that the Reds are on the rise once more, with the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch all additions to reshape and remould a once thriving midfield that had been sapped of vitality.

Indeed, the Anfield side have impressed thus far, winning three matches in succession after drawing to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to kick their campaign off, and while he has not enjoyed his crowning moment on Merseyside yet, Mac Allister is looking to be a remarkable piece of business already.

How much did Liverpool sign Alexis Mac Allister for?

Liverpool were like a caged animal for the majority of last term, ravenous and desperate for respite, but haplessly incapable of finding a way out.

This was largely down to the midfield's failure to competently protect the defence, inviting waves of pressure and looking as discordant and disjointed as the club has looked under Klopp's illustrious stewardship.

A big summer rebuild was touted, and to kick off the incomings, sporting director Jorg Schmadtke completed a remarkable transfer for Brighton & Hove Albion's Mac Allister, who joined in a bargain £35m deal to get the red half of Merseyside rocking.

The dynamic midfielder had made 112 appearances for the Seagulls - scoring 20 goals and providing nine assists - after signing from Argentinos Juniors for £7m in January 2019, remaining at the Argentinian outfit until the end of the season.

Described as "magic" by pundit Jack Collins, the 24-year-old has been integral in Albion's ascent over the past several years, a centrepiece to their 2022/23 season in qualifying for the Europa League and instrumental in Argentina's triumph at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

How much is Alexis Mac Allister worth now?

Mac Allister's £35m acquisition by Liverpool was met with universal respect; the Reds had signed a rising star with the world at his feet for a relatively small fee.

For reference, another Klopp target this summer, Mason Mount, moved to Manchester United in an initial £55m transfer despite flattering to deceive over the past 12 months.

To illustrate just how shrewd a piece of business it was, CIES Football Observatory already value the £150k-per-week Mac Allister at €80m (£68m), which is a 94% increase from the fee parted with to secure his services.

To corroborate this valuation, there were scores of rumoured fees flying around the transfer market to highlight the high regard in which Mac Allister is held, with the Mirror revealing that the Anfield side were ready to pay £70m to sign the ace.

The fact that Klopp and co succeeded in meeting the contractual clause to permit such an economical move permitted lucrative funds to be spent on the rest of the midfield rebuild.

Should the Reds decide to sell Mac Allister - not that they would - they would undoubtedly cash in lucratively, eclipsing the fee paid for the burgeoning midfielder.

Why is Alexis Mac Allister worth that much?

The 17-cap international truly rose to prominence in Qatar last year, but his displays with Brighton were the foundation of Liverpool's vested interest, having complemented his ten goals and two assists in the Premier League with an 87% pass success rate, averaging 1.3 tackles and two tackles per game and winning 58% of his duels.

Comparing this with Jordan Henderson, for example, who completed 85% of his passes, averaging 0.9 key passes and tackles per match and winning just 50% of his duels, emphasises the increase in robustness that has already been felt this term.

While Liverpool did not swoop for the Argentine solely because of his international exploits, it did not exactly work against Mac Allister that he produced a scintillating series of showings as his nation secured the gilt-encased trophy.

As per Sofascore, he recorded an average rating of 7.05 at the World Cup, posting one goal and assist, completing 89% of his passes, making 1.5 tackles per game and winning 67% of his ground duels, hailed by Gary Lineker for his “sumptuous” defence-splitting assist to Angel Di Maria in the final against France.

Where Liverpool flopped and foundered last year, now the engine looks oiled and in gear once again, with Mac Allister praised for his "impressive" start to life on Merseyside by Neil Docking.

Once described as "intelligent" by compatriot and legendary Premier League striker Sergio Aguero, Mac Allister boasts the qualities to orchestrate many a memorable match for Liverpool, pulling the strings and driving the play forward, very much the energetic presence that was absent at Anfield last term.

He currently ranks among the top 15% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 16% for progressive carries and the top 14% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref, underscoring a driving presence from the middle, weaving into dangerous positions to effectively supplement the attack.

While in the early phase of his Liverpool career, Mac Allister looks very much the assured presence needed, having completed 87% of his passes for the Anfield team, making 2.5 tackles and 6.5 ball recoveries per match and winning 59% of his duels.

Once dubbed Brighton's "golden boy" by content creator Ryan Adsett, the 5 foot 9 midfielder can now develop as Liverpool's glittering beacon of hope after a miserable campaign.

Resplendent in red, Liverpool have secured a gem and one who will ply his trade diligently under Klopp's stewardship, and the Kop will sing his name in a din of adulation for years to come.